List of all characters available in Free Fire MAX as of July 2022

Over time, Garena has introduced a series of new characters in Free Fire MAX that serve different purposes in terms of capabilities. Users can acquire and employ their desired character ability based on their gameplay strategy in a match (BR or CS).

Almost every patch update adds to the line-up of characters in Free Fire MAX. The OB34 brought Homer, while OB33 introduced Kenta. Similarly, the upcoming OB35 update of Garena Free Fire MAX will add two new characters, one based on Canadian singer Justin Bieber.

The number of characters in Free Fire MAX crossed 40 a while back, and it will soon touch 50.

All Garena Free Fire MAX characters right now

1) A124

A124: Thrill of Battle (Image via Garena)

Ability - Thrill of Battle (Active)

2) Alok

Alok: Drop the Beat (Image via Garena)

Ability - Drop the Beat (Active)

3) Alvaro

Alvaro: Art of Demolition (Image via Garena)

Ability - Art of Demolition (Passive)

4) Andrew

Andrew: Armor Specialist (Image via Garena)

Ability - Armor Specialist (Passive)

5) Antonio

Antonio: Gangster's Spirit (Image via Garena)

Ability - Gangster's Spirit (Passive)

6) Caroline

Caroline: Agility (Image via Garena)

Ability - Agility (Passive)

7) Chrono

Chrono: Time Turner (Image via Garena)

Ability - Time Turner (Active)

8) Clu

Clu: Tracing Steps (Image via Garena)

Ability - Tracing Steps (Active)

9) Dasha

Dasha: Partying On (Image via Garena)

Ability - Partying On (Passive)

10) D-Bee

D-Bee: Bullet Beats (Image via Garena)

Ability - Bullet Beats (Passive)

11) Dimitri

Dimitri: Healing Heartbeat (Image via Garena)

Ability - Healing Heartbeat (Active)

12) Ford

Ford: Iron Will (Image via Garena)

Ability - Iron Will (Passive)

13) Hayato

Hayato: Bushido (Image via Garena)

Ability - Bushido (Passive)

14) Homer

Homer: Senses Shockwave (Image via Garena)

Ability - Senses Shockwave (Active)

15) Joseph

Joseph: Nutty Movement (Image via Garena)

Ability - Nutty Movement (Passive)

16) Jota

Jota: Sustained Raids (Image via Garena)

Ability - Sustained Raids (Passive)

17) K

K: Master of All (Image via Garena)

Ability - Master of All (Active)

18) Kapella

Kapella: Healing Song (Image via Garena)

Ability - Healing Song (Passive)

19) Kelly

Kelly: Dash (Image via Garena)

Ability - Dash (Passive)

20) Kenta

Enter Kenta: Swordsman's Wrath (Image via Garena)

Ability - Swordsman's Wrath (Active)

21) Kla

Kla: Muay Thai (Image via Garena)

Ability - Muay Thai (Passive)

22) Laura

Laura: Sharp Shooter (Image via Garena)

Ability - Sharp Shooter (Passive)

23) Leon

Leon: Buzzer Beater (Image via Garena)

Ability - Buzzer Beater (Passive)

24) Luqueta

Luqueta: Hat Trick (Image via Garena)

Ability - Hat Trick (Passive)

25) Maro

Maro: Falcon Fervor (Image via Garena)

Ability - Falcon Fervor (Passive)

26) Maxim

Maxim: Gluttony (Image via Garena)

Ability - Gluttony (Passive)

27) Miguel

Miguel: Crazy Slayer (Image via Garena)

Ability - Crazy Slayer (Passive)

28) Misha

Misha: Afterburner (Image via Garena)

Ability - Afterburner (Passive)

29) Moco

Moco: Hacker's Eye (Image via Garena)

Ability - Hacker's Eye (Passive)

30) Nairi

Nairi: Ice Iron (Image via Garena)

Ability - Ice Iron (Passive)

31) Nikita

Nikita: Firearms Expert (Image via Garena)

Ability - Firearms Expert (Passive)

32) Notora

Notora: Racer's Blessing (Image via Garena)

Ability - Racer's Blessing (Passive)

33) Olivia

Olivia: Healing Touch (Image via Garena)

Ability - Healing Touch (Passive)

34) Otho

Otho: Memory Mist (Image via Garena)

Ability - Memory Mist (Passive)

35) Paloma

Paloma: Arms-dealing (Image via Garena)

Ability - Arms-dealing (Passive)

36) Rafael

Rafael: Dead Silent (Image via Garena)

Ability - Dead Silent (Passive)

37) Shani

Shani: Gear Recycle (Image via Garena)

Ability - Gear Recycle (Passive)

38) Shirou

Shirou: Damage Delivered (Image via Garena)

Ability - Damage Delivered (Passive)

39) Skyler

Skyler: Riptide Rhythm (Image via Garena)

Ability - Riptide Rhythm (Active)

40) Steffie

Steffie: Painted Refuge (Image via Garena)

Ability - Painted Refuge (Active)

41)Thiva

Thiva: Vital Vibes (Image via Garena)

Ability - Vital Vibes (Passive)

42) Wolfrahh

Wolfrahh: Limelight (Image via Garena)

Ability - Limelight (Passive)

43) Wukong

Wukong: Camouflage (Image via Garena)

Ability - Camouflage (Active)

44) Xayne

Xayne: Xtreme Encounter (Image via Garena)

Ability: Xtreme Encounter (Active)

Other Characters (Without any abilities)

Primis

Nulla

Another female character, A-Patroa, is available in Free Fire MAX, based on Brazilian singer Anitta. However, her ability hasn't been listed in the game as players cannot acquire the character from the store or LINK system as of July.

Apart from A-Patroa, every other Free Fire MAX character, including Jai's Microchip, are available via the store section or LINK system. Thus, users can choose to spend diamonds for instant unlock or grind hard using the LINK system.

