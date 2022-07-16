List of all characters available in Free Fire MAX as of July 2022

Over time, Garena has introduced a series of new characters in Free Fire MAX that serve different purposes in terms of capabilities. Users can acquire and employ their desired character ability based on their gameplay strategy in a match (BR or CS).
Almost every patch update adds to the line-up of characters in Free Fire MAX. The OB34 brought Homer, while OB33 introduced Kenta. Similarly, the upcoming OB35 update of Garena Free Fire MAX will add two new characters, one based on Canadian singer Justin Bieber.
The number of characters in Free Fire MAX crossed 40 a while back, and it will soon touch 50.
All Garena Free Fire MAX characters right now
1) A124
Ability - Thrill of Battle (Active)
2) Alok
Ability - Drop the Beat (Active)
3) Alvaro
Ability - Art of Demolition (Passive)
4) Andrew
Ability - Armor Specialist (Passive)
5) Antonio
Ability - Gangster's Spirit (Passive)
6) Caroline
Ability - Agility (Passive)
7) Chrono
Ability - Time Turner (Active)
8) Clu
Ability - Tracing Steps (Active)
9) Dasha
Ability - Partying On (Passive)
10) D-Bee
Ability - Bullet Beats (Passive)
11) Dimitri
Ability - Healing Heartbeat (Active)
12) Ford
Ability - Iron Will (Passive)
13) Hayato
Ability - Bushido (Passive)
14) Homer
Ability - Senses Shockwave (Active)
15) Joseph
Ability - Nutty Movement (Passive)
16) Jota
Ability - Sustained Raids (Passive)
17) K
Ability - Master of All (Active)
18) Kapella
Ability - Healing Song (Passive)
19) Kelly
Ability - Dash (Passive)
20) Kenta
Ability - Swordsman's Wrath (Active)
21) Kla
Ability - Muay Thai (Passive)
22) Laura
Ability - Sharp Shooter (Passive)
23) Leon
Ability - Buzzer Beater (Passive)
24) Luqueta
Ability - Hat Trick (Passive)
25) Maro
Ability - Falcon Fervor (Passive)
26) Maxim
Ability - Gluttony (Passive)
27) Miguel
Ability - Crazy Slayer (Passive)
28) Misha
Ability - Afterburner (Passive)
29) Moco
Ability - Hacker's Eye (Passive)
30) Nairi
Ability - Ice Iron (Passive)
31) Nikita
Ability - Firearms Expert (Passive)
32) Notora
Ability - Racer's Blessing (Passive)
33) Olivia
Ability - Healing Touch (Passive)
34) Otho
Ability - Memory Mist (Passive)
35) Paloma
Ability - Arms-dealing (Passive)
36) Rafael
Ability - Dead Silent (Passive)
37) Shani
Ability - Gear Recycle (Passive)
38) Shirou
Ability - Damage Delivered (Passive)
39) Skyler
Ability - Riptide Rhythm (Active)
40) Steffie
Ability - Painted Refuge (Active)
41)Thiva
Ability - Vital Vibes (Passive)
42) Wolfrahh
Ability - Limelight (Passive)
43) Wukong
Ability - Camouflage (Active)
44) Xayne
Ability: Xtreme Encounter (Active)
Other Characters (Without any abilities)
- Primis
- Nulla
Another female character, A-Patroa, is available in Free Fire MAX, based on Brazilian singer Anitta. However, her ability hasn't been listed in the game as players cannot acquire the character from the store or LINK system as of July.
Apart from A-Patroa, every other Free Fire MAX character, including Jai's Microchip, are available via the store section or LINK system. Thus, users can choose to spend diamonds for instant unlock or grind hard using the LINK system.