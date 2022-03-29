Garena Free Fire Wukong character: Price, abilities, description, and more

Except for Nulla and Primis, every Free Fire character has a designated ability that offers a tactical advantage on the battlefield. Character skills in the game have been categorized into two categories – active and passive – based on their mode of activation, and the capabilities are also assigned on the same basis.

Garena has followed a trend in assigning powers to the in-game abilities as, generally, active skills are way too powerful than their passive counterparts. Hence, as per the tactical prowess of the skills, active abilities have been the primary choice, while passive ones are taken as secondary.

Today's article will discuss the active ability of the character Wukong.

Wukong in Garena Free Fire: Everything about the Monkey King

When was Wukong introduced in Garena Free Fire?

The Monkey King was introduced in January 2019. Since then, his skills have seen drastic adjustments, and Wukong has become a fairly impressive active ability character.

Wukong: Cost, ability, upgrades, and description

In-game cost

Wukong's price is 499 diamonds (Image via Garena)

Players can buy Wukong for 499 diamonds from the in-game store. However, after the OB33 update, Garena is expected to introduce the “LINK” system, which will allow players to acquire Wukong and other characters at no cost.

Currently, an in-game event, “Redeem Free Character,” is live, which will end on April 15, 2022. Players can exchange a “Character Choice Crate” from the event page using 100 “LINK” tokens. Hence, users can acquire any character using the event.

Ability - Camouflage

Wukong's Camouflage (Image via Garena)

Wukong's ability allows users to turn into a bush for 10 seconds, with a 20% decrease in the movement speed. Players can revert to Wukong’s state during the activation period whenever they start firing. However, the cooldown time of 300 seconds is a demerit of Wukong’s Camouflage.

In-game description:

“Monkey King is Here!”

Camouflage - Upgrades

Camouflage - Upgrades (Image via Garena)

First level:

Duration: 10 seconds

10 seconds Cooldown time: 300 seconds

Second level:

Duration: 11 seconds

11 seconds Cooldown time: 280 seconds

Third level:

Duration: 12 seconds

12 seconds Cooldown time: 260 seconds

Fourth level:

Duration: 13 seconds

13 seconds Cooldown time: 240 seconds

Fifth level:

Duration: 14 seconds

14 seconds Cooldown time: 220 seconds

Sixth level:

Duration: 15 seconds

15 seconds Cooldown time: 200 seconds

How to upgrade Wukong?

Players can upgrade Wukong using fragments (Image via Garena)

Players can upgrade Wukong by using Memory or Universal Fragments. Here are the number of fragments used to upgrade from one level to the next:

First to second – 100 fragments

100 fragments Second to third – 400 fragments

400 fragments Third to fourth – 1,000 fragments

1,000 fragments Fourth to fifth – 2,000 fragments

2,000 fragments Fifth to sixth – 4,000 fragments

Players can use both types of fragments – Memory and Universal – to upgrade their character in Free Fire. The system uses the Memory Fragments at first; if they are insufficient, Universal Fragments are deducted.

In case, Universal Fragments are also insufficient, one can use diamonds to upgrade the character. Players can acquire fragments by using a specific character (Wukong in this case).

Skill slots for an ability in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Apart from upgrading Wukong’s ability, players can also unlock additional skill slots that form a character combination. One can use as many as four skills – One active and three passive – in a character combo. Thus, in the case of Wukong, users can use a maximum of three passive skills.

However, before using a skill slot in Free Fire, players need to unlock the same using diamonds or gold coins. The price of unlocking the skill slots for any character is given as follows:

First skill slot - 40 diamonds or 2,000 coins

40 diamonds or 2,000 coins Second skill slot - 75 diamonds or 3,750 coins

75 diamonds or 3,750 coins Third skill slot - 125 diamonds or 6,250 coins

Players can click here to know more about the best character combinations for Wukong in Free Fire.

Disclaimer: Free Fire has been banned in India as of February 14. Thus, players can install the MAX variant to access Wukong and other in-game content.

Edited by R. Elahi