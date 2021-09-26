5 best Free Fire characters for beginners in September 2021

Most of the strongest characters in Garena Free Fire cost a fortune and require a decent amount of in-game experience. If players are new to the game, they should refrain from directly purchasing popular characters like Alok, Chrono, K, Skyler, et cetera, as these can dent the skill-set of newbies in the long run.

There are specific character abilities that suit the playstyle of beginners and help them acquire an ample amount of experience and sharpen their skills. These characters don't overshadow the performance and capabilities of a beginner, therefore helps them transition to stronger characters efficiently.

Characters in Free Fire: What are the best options for beginners right now

1) Nikita

Nikita: Firearm Expert (Image via Free Fire)

Newbies often face the problem of slow reloads, which most polished players don't encounter. This issue arises due to a lack of knowledge of weapon choice. However, players can resolve this issue for SMGs with ease.

Her Firearm Expert ability enhances the speed of reloading for the SMG category by 4% at the base level, which shoots up to 24% at the max level.

Nikita is available in the Free Fire Store for 199 diamonds or 2000 gold coins.

2) Kelly

Kelly: Dash (Image via Free Fire)

Kelly is a decent character choice for beginners as her passive ability, Dash, enhances the sprinting capability of players. There is an automatic 1% increase in sprint speed of Kelly that rises to 6% at the final skill level.

Kelly also has an awakening state that deals 101% damage for the first shot she fires after sprinting. This effect lasts for five seconds.

Players can acquire Kelly for 199 diamonds or 2000 gold coins from the in-game store.

3) Maxim

Maxim: Gluttony (Image via Free Fire)

Maxim's Gluttony assists in improving the healing capability of players as they can use the medkits 15% faster. Players can further maximize the healing speed by 40% through level upgrades.

Hence, Maxim is a pretty good character for beginners to start their Free Fire journey.

Maxim is available for 499 diamonds or 8000 gold coins in Free Fire.

4) Olivia

Olivia: Healing Touch (Image via Free Fire)

Olivia has a passive ability, Healing Touch, which is a great option to provide team support. Healing touch offers an extra 30 HP to players after their revival. Users can enhance this HP recovery to a maximum of 70 HP through skill level upgrades.

Players can get Olivia from the Free Fire store for 199 diamonds or 2000 gold coins.

5) Ford (Iron Will)

Ford: Iron Will (Image via Free Fire)

Most of the beginners die outside the play zone, as many are unaware of the concept. As they try to understand the damage outside the safe area, they can use Ford to reduce it.

Ford's Iron Will assists newbies by decreasing the damage accumulation from outside the safe zone by 4%. Players can further minimize the reduction in damage by 24% through skill level upgrades.

Ford is available in the Free Fire store for 199 diamonds or 2000 gold coins.

Disclaimer: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

