5 best Free Fire characters for Clash Squad rank push after OB35 update

Free Fire features several unique elements that set it apart from other mobile games. One such element is the wide range of unique characters, each of whom has their own special skill.

With the right characters, players can gain an advantage on the battlefield and better their foes. Although character selection is largely based on personal preferences and play style, certain abilities have specific use cases that can be exploited.

This article lists the best Free Fire characters that users can equip to play the Clash Squad game mode.

Note: The list of the best characters is based on the writer’s opinion, and the user’s choices may vary.

Top 5 Free Fire characters for Clash Squad (OB35 update)

5) Xayne

Description: Xayne is an extreme sports athlete

Ability: Xtreme Encounter

Xayne is an ideal selection for the Clash Squad mode if users want to play aggressively. Her ability grants 120 HP temporarily (decaying over time) and increases the damage to Gloo Walls and shields by 100%. The skill lasts for six seconds. This is followed by a 150-second cooldown.

Upon taking the character to the maximum level, the damage to Gloo Walls and shields increases by 200%. Additionally, the cooldown gets lowered to 100 seconds.

4) Wukong

Description: Monkey King is Here!

Ability: Camouflage

Upon activating Wukong’s ability in Free Fire, players will be transformed into a bush with a 10% reduced movement speed. The transformation will last for 10 seconds and ends if they attack a foe. There is a 300-second cooldown which gets reset when an enemy is taken down.

At the character’s maximum level, the cooldown time is 200 seconds. Additionally, the duration of the transformation increases to 15 seconds.

3) Skyler

Description: Skyler is a CEO and superstar

Ability: Riptide Rhythm

With Skyler, individuals can unleash a sonic wave on the battlefield that will damage five Gloo Walls in a range of 50m. After using the ability, an 85-second cooldown will be applied. In addition, every Gloo Wall that players deploy will end up increasing their health recovery, starting at 4 HP.

At the highest level, the ability has a 100m range, the cooldown is lowered to 60 seconds, and the health recovery is 9 HP.

2) Alok

Description: Alok is a world famous DJ, ready to drop a beat

Ability: Drop the Beat

Alok is another excellent option to use in the Clash Squad mode in Free Fire. His ability creates a special aura in a 5m radius, increasing movement speed by 10% while also healing 5 HP per second for five seconds. The ability is followed by a 70-second cooldown.

At the peak level, the ability’s duration will be increased to 10 seconds. Apart from this, the movement speed will increase by 15%, and the cooldown will reduce to 50 seconds.

1) K

Description: K is a professor and jiu-jitsu expert

Ability: Master of All

K’s Master of All raises the max EP by 50 points. It also features two modes – Jiu-jitsu and Psychology. The Jiu-jitsu mode provides a 500% increase in the EP conversion rate, whereas the Psychology mode helps the player recover 3 EP every 2.2 seconds, up to 150 EP.

Only the Psychology mode will be affected by an increase in the level, and it will offer 3 EP every second, up to 250 EP at the maximum level. It is worth knowing that the mode switch has a cooldown of three seconds.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the nation are recommended to avoid playing or downloading the battle royale title on their devices. They may play Free Fire MAX since it was not included on the list of banned apps.

