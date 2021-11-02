5 best Free Fire characters for Factory Challenge in November 2021

The Free Fire community and content creators are pretty inventive, and they are constantly coming up with new challenges. The Factory Challenge, often known as the Factory Roof Challenge, is one of the most popular.

Players must parachute onto the roof of the location called “Factory”. Following their arrival, all participants are compelled to engage in only fistfights, with the last one standing emerging victorious.

Because characters in Free Fire have particular skills, users look for the best ones for the Factory Challenge.

Disclaimer: Each person has a different opinion on the choice of characters. According to the writer, the following characters in Free Fire’s Factory Challenge are the best options.

Who are the best characters for Factory Challenge in Free Fire?

5) Joseph

Joseph (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Nutty Movement

Joseph is a good option for the Factory Challenge in Free Fire. At the highest potential of the character, the moving and sprinting speed of users is boosted by 20% upon taking damage.

The rise in speed can be used appropriately by the players.

4) K

K (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Master of All

The Master of All ability of K provides gamers with constant healing, and it has two unique modes:

Psychology: This leads to a recovery of 2 EP every 2 seconds, up to 150 EP.

Jiu-Jitsu: In this mode, there’s a 500% increase in EP conversion rate.

Players can collect EP in the Psychology mode and then quickly convert them to health while in the Jiu-Jitsu mode.

3) Kelly

Kelly (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Dash

Kelly’s ability is named Dash, and it is pretty beneficial in the Factory Challenge. As it is passive, users can also use it while creating combinations.

If Kelly is equipped, gamers’ sprinting speed increases by 6%, helping them evade enemies or rush onto them. Additionally, they can acquire the awakened version of the character to benefit from its ability.

2) Alok

Alok (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Drop the Beat

Like K, Alok’s Drop the Beat provides gamers with a source of healing, aiding them to survive. Upon activation, this ability creates an aura of 5m that replenishes 5 HP per second. It also raises the speed of movement by a total of 15%.

These two effects run for 10 seconds, after which there’s a 45-second cooldown.

1) Kla

Kla (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Muay Thai

Kla is the best option for the Factory Challenge, and there’s no better choice. This is because the character boosts the fist damage of the players by 400%.

Since users are only engaging in fistfights, Kla’s ability provides them with a massive upper hand. Using it, they will be able to take down foes with relative ease.

Note: The abilities stated above are at the peak level of each character.

Edited by Ravi Iyer