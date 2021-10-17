5 best Free Fire characters to get with gold coins after OB30 update

Characters are a crucial component of Garena Free Fire because of their abilities. There are approximately 40 distinct ones available in the game, and developers are constantly introducing new ones with successive updates.

Players can buy them straight from the in-game store using the appropriate currency. Because not every user has access to diamonds, they look for the best characters that they can buy with gold. Here are five examples of such characters.

List of the best Free Fire characters to purchase with gold coins (October 2021)

5) Kla

Kla is an amazing choice for the players (Image via Free Fire)

Price: 8000 Gold

Kla comes in fifth place on this list and is a fantastic character for the Clash Squad mode. He possesses the Muay Thai ability, which increases the players' fist damage by 100%.

With the rise in level, it increases to 400 percent, allowing players to decimate their opponents in close-range combat quickly.

4) Miguel

Miguel has the fourth position on this list (Image via Free Fire)

Price: 8000 Gold

Miguel is yet another fantastic character that gamers can opt for. To extract the maximum from it, the users have to create appropriate character combinations.

His "Crazy Slayer" skills give the users 30 EP for each kill. At the max level of the character, the EP gained becomes 80.

3) Moco

Last month, an awakened version of Moco was released in the game (Image via Free Fire)

Price: 8000 Gold

The Moco character recently received an awakened version, and users can unlock it after completing the awakening missions. She carries the "Hacker's Eye" ability, which can be pretty beneficial on the battlefield because it tags an adversary for 2 seconds.

After the character reaches its maximum potential, the duration of the tag for opponents increases to 5 seconds. This information is also shared with teammates, i.e., the location of enemies.

2) Hayato

Hayato has the ability named "Bushido" (Image via Free Fire)

Price: 8000 Gold

Because of his ability "Bushido", Hayato is another fantastic option for people who seek to obtain characters using gold.

In the ability, armor penetration improves by 7.5 % for every 10% drop in maximum health. When it reaches the highest level, the penetration increases by 10%.

1) Antonio

Antonio is the best character to buy with gold (Image via Free Fire)

Price: 8000 Gold

Antonio is pretty much the best character that players can buy with gold coins in the game. The "Gangster's Spirit" ability awards the character ten more HPs at the start of each round.

After the users have leveled up Antonio to the max extent (level 6), the same rises to 35.

Honorable mentions: Kelly, Laura, and Rafael.

Note: This list represents the writer's opinion, and the character choice varies from user to user.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan