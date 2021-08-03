5 best Free Fire characters to get before the OB29 version update

In Garena Free Fire, characters are perhaps among the most significant assets available to players. This feature of characters with unique abilities separates the game from other titles in the battle royale genre as they play an essential part in gameplay.

Garena does not hold back when it comes to releasing new characters for Free Fire, and the list has now expanded to 40, with the arrival of D-bee in July.

Note: This list is based on the writer's opinion, and the choice of character varies from user to user depending on the playing style.

Best Free Fire characters to purchase before the OB29 update

1) Alok

Alok (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Drop the Beat

Price: 599 diamonds

A large majority of players believe that DJ Alok is the best character in Free Fire due to his incredible "Drop the Beat" ability. It produces an aura that is 5m in radius, which heals 5 HP for 10 seconds and increases movement speed by 15%.

This ensures that players have a continuous supply of healing at their disposal.

2) Chrono

Chrono (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Time Turner

Price: 599 diamonds

Chrono was significantly nerfed with the OB27 update, yet it still managed to maintain its position as one of the best choices. Players can build a force field which prevents 600 damage from foes.

In addition to this, movement speed increases by 15% and both of these effects last for a total of eight seconds. However, there's a massive cooldown duration of 170 seconds before which it can be used again.

3) K

K (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Master of All

Price: 599 diamonds

K's ability has two different modes, which makes it unique:

Psychology: Recover 2 EP every 2 seconds, for a total of 150 EP.

Jiu-Jitsu: Within a 6-meter radius, the ally EP conversion rate surges by 500%.

The mode changeover has a 3-second cooldown period. Moreover, the players' maximum EP rises by 50 points, allowing them to reach a total of 250 points in a match.

4) Skyler

Skyler (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Riptide Rhythm

Price: 499 diamonds

Skyler's ability is ideal for individuals who wish to charge and rush into their opponents. It releases a sonic wave that damages up to five Gloo Walls within 100m.

Each Gloo Wall that the players create also leads to a rise in HP recovery, beginning at 9 points at the highest level. Players need to remember that there's a cooldown of 40 seconds.

5) Wukong

Wukong (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Camouflage

Price: 499 diamonds

Wukong has been a popular choice, particularly for the Clash Squad mode, after receiving a buff after the OB27 update in April. Its ability is incredible for close-combat fights as the players get transformed into a bush for 15 seconds. However, the transformation stops when users shoot at their foes.

This ability of Wukong has a cooldown of 200 seconds before it can be used again. It should be noted that after knocking the opponent, the cooldown period is reset.

Note: All abilities are at the character's maximum level

