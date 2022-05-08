5 best Free Fire characters to level up quickly

Garena launched its successful BR shooter, Free Fire, in 2017. Despite having average graphics and in-game mechanisms, the survival shooter game received a lot of acclaim from mobile gamers due to its exciting in-game features and low-level resource requirements.

The increase in popularity has been parallel to the growth of the number of players, especially the active ones. Thus, the game allows users to compete against one another and showcase skills to grab free rewards in ranked mode. However, Free Fire also has levels that signify the player's experience.

Garena Free Fire: The ideal characters to level up quickly

Levels like ranked mode also provide free rewards to the players, but they don't need to use much of their gaming skills. Players progress in levels after they earn EXP (experience) points.

However, surviving for longer and winning matches grants more EXP. Hence, players should use a potent character while leveling up.

Here are five of the best suggestions that one should consider to readily level up:

5) Dimitri

First level attributes:

Duration: 10 seconds

CD: 85 seconds

Dimitri is meant for players who play the role of a medic in their teams as he provides power-ups related to HP. With Dimitri's "Healing Heartbeat" active skill, one can create a temporary healing zone.

The zone helps enhance the low HP at a rate of three points per second. Moreover, a downed ally or player can also use the healing zone for self-help via revival.

4) Jota

First level attributes:

HP gain via a knockdown - 10%

The next character who can prove to be excellent for survival is Jota, who helps with HP like the previous entry on this list. However, Jota is a passive ability character and activates automatically without any cooldown time.

Players can activate Jota's "Sustained Raids" after hitting enemies with guns. Each shot on target will heal some HP, while players can add a specific number of points to their health bar after knockouts

3) Wukong

First level attributes:

Duration - 10 seconds

CD - 300 seconds

Wukong is highly unique as no other character possesses a similar power in Free Fire. Also known as the Monkey King, Wukong grants transformation skills to users with his "Camouflage" active ability that turns them into bushes.

Players can keep the bush form for a designated time, with around a 20% decrease in movement. However, players should go for some other character in the case of CS mode because of Wukong's insanely high cooldown.

2) Alok

First level attributes:

Duration - 10 seconds

Movement speed - 10%

While there are many characters in Free Fire, hardly anyone has reached the popularity level of Alok. He is wildly famous, especially among young gamers, because of his overpowered gameplay.

DJ Alok enhances players' movement speed by a decent margin while also providing them with HP recovery via his active ability, "Drop the Beat." The recovery rate of the skill is five HP/second with a CD of 45 seconds.

1) K

First level attributes:

'Psychology mode' duration - 2.2 seconds

Max EP - 150 points

The final entry on this list is Free Fire's Captain Booyah, K, who enhances players' EP bar with his active ability named "Master of All." He further offers players two modes of his power - Jiu-jitsu and Psychology.

Psychology mode focuses on providing players with a continuous EP recovery after the passage of an interval. At the same time, Jiu-jitsu supports the allies (within six meters of K) by increasing their cover rate by five times.

Note: This article reflects the personal views of the author. Free Fire is no longer available in the Indian server, so users can go for the MAX variant.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul