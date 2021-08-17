5 best Free Fire characters like Chrono in August 2021

One of the reasons why Garena Free Fire is famous is because it has a huge selection of characters. All the characters have a special ability that comes in handy during battles. Based on these abilities, the characters are classified as active or passive.

Chrono is one of the most sought-after characters in Free Fire. Inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo, he is included in the squad for his 'Time Turner' ability. However, Free Fire has no dearth of powerful characters.

Top five characters like Chrono in Free Fire as of August 2021

5) Xayne

Xayne (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Xayne is probably one of the most under-rated characters in Free Fire. Xayne gives 80 HP, which decreases over time. Additionally, the character deals 40% more damage to gloo walls and other shields. This lasts for about 10 seconds and to use it, players will have to wait for 150 seconds.

4) K

K (Image via Garena Free Fire)

K is like the all-rounder of the squad. His special ability is called 'Master of All' and it stays true to its name. Inspired by DJ KSHMR, this character has two modes: jiu-jitsu and psychology.

With jiu-jitsu, the teammates within a 6m radius can get 500% faster conversion of EP into HP. Meanwhile, psychology mode increases EP every 2 seconds.

3) Wukong

Wukong (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Wukong has an interesting history. The character was not that popular among the players before the OB27 update. However, the devs reworked and tweaked it a bit.

The character's unique attribute 'Camouflage' hides players for a few moments. This is apt for players who want to be stealthy.

2) Kelly

Kelly (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Undoubtedly, Kelly is another popular character in Free Fire. Her unique ability, 'Dash,' boosts the sprinting speed by 1%. Additionally, the first shot does 10% more damage to the opponent. Very often, aggressive players take on Kelly as their active character.

1) DJ Alok

DJ Alok (Image via Garena Free Fire)

DJ Alok is one of the most-used characters in the game. Often, DJ Alok is selected as the active character in the game for his 'Drop the Beat' ability.

The character plays a key role in the squad by covering the teammates in an aura that restores their HP.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer. Readers' views may differ.

