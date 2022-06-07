5 best Free Fire characters like Luqueta in 2022

Since the launch of the OB34 update, Garena Free Fire's character lineup has expanded to 44 abilities. These abilities are almost unique when it comes to their potential in various combats on the battlefield. One can enhance their capabilities related to armor, HP, recoil, movement speed, etc., with different skills.

Players usually prefer active abilities as their primary option, while passive skills enhance the strength of a character combination. However, some passive ability characters are not that unfamous as they boast great potential. Jota, Dasha, Hayato, and Luqueta are some of the best passive characters.

Top 5 characters like Luqueta in Free Fire (2022)

Luqueta is a decent character that players can use in their character combination to enhance the HP bar capacity. His passive skill "Hat Trick" grants an increase in max HP by 10 points whenever users get a kill. However, the skill allows users to upscale their HP bar capacity by 50 points.

Here's how one can upgrade the attributes of Luqueta's Hat Trick at different levels:

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Level 1: Increase in HP -- 10 points

Increase in HP -- 10 points Level 2: Increase in HP -- 13 points

Increase in HP -- 13 points Level 3: Increase in HP -- 16 points

Increase in HP -- 16 points Level 4: Increase in HP -- 19 points

Increase in HP -- 19 points Level 5: Increase in HP -- 22 points

Increase in HP -- 22 points Level 6: Increase in HP -- 25 points

Garena Free Fire has various passive ability characters that offer impressive skills like Luqueta:

1) Jota

Skill: Sustained Raids

Attributes at level 6 (upgradable): HP recovery -- 20%

Jota has been a good character ever since he arrived in Garena Free Fire. However, after the OB26 update, he became one of the best passive ability characters in the game.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

His ability, "Sustained Raids," recovers some healing points whenever gamers hit the enemies with firearms. After knocking down an opponent, one can get at least 10 HP at the first level.

2) Hayato

Skill: Bushido and Art of Blades (Awaken)

Attributes at level 6 (upgradable):

Armor Penetration -- 10%

Frontal damage Reduction (Awaken) -- 3.5%

Garena Free Fire has four characters who have Elite variants with "Awaken" skills, and Hayato is one of them. His primary skill, "Bushido," enhances the armor penetration with every 10% decrease in max HP.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

At the same time, the "Awaken" ability, "Art of Blades," helps reduce a certain amount of front damage whenever players witness a 10% fall in the max HP. One can unlock Elite Hayato by completing his "Awaken" missions.

3) Leon

Skill: Buzzer Beater

Attributes at level 6 (upgradable): HP recovery -- 30%

Leon is another impressive passive ability character who has capabilities like Luqueta. His skill offers an HP recovery after players can survive combat on the battlefield in any game mode.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Thus, the healing capabilities come in pretty handy when gamers have finished off their opponents or are successful in escaping after taking damage.

4) Shani

Skill: Gear Recycle

Attributes at level 6 (upgradable): Armor durability restoration - 30%

Next on the list of characters like Luqueta is Shani with the passive ability Gear Recycle. Like Luqueta, Shani's ability also activates when players score a kill. However, instead of increasing HP capacity, the armor durability gets restored by 10%.

If the durability is already 100%, the ability will upgrade the armor to the next level.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

5) Olivia

Skill: Healing Touch

Attributes at level 6 (upgradable): Additional HP for allies -- 80%

Olivia is the final Free Fire character featured on this list due to her exceptional healing abilities. Instead of working for the users, Olivia's "Healing Touch" provides support to the teammates.

The Healing Touch ability provides extra HP to teammates who get revived by Olivia. Thus, making her an absolute team support and a vital addition to a character combination in Free Fire/FF MAX.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinions. Indian players should avoid installing Free Fire and download its MAX variant to access their game accounts as the former has been blocked in their country as of February 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far