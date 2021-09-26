5 best Free Fire characters with passive abilities after addition of Elite Moco

Recently, Moco became the fourth character in Free Fire to have an awakened state. Her Elite version has made her a better passive ability character by adding another skill to her arsenal.

Missions for Elite Moco, also known as Moco Enigma, can be unlocked after players have purchased the base character. Players can then pursue the awakened missions to get Elite Moco.

The arrival of Elite Moco has also reshuffled the rankings of the strongest passive ability characters in Garena Free Fire.

Passive ability characters in Free Fire: Best options for players after Elite Moco

1) Moco (Awakened)

Elite Moco - Enigma's Eye (Image via Free Fire)

Moco now has two versions: Regular and Elite. Her awakened state, Enigma's Eye, retains the primary skill and provides an additional one that makes Moco a decent passive ability character.

Her ability automatically tags the enemy that she has shot for two seconds while the awakening state makes the hit markings last two seconds longer when opponents move.

Both two-second taggings can be enhanced to 6.5 seconds when players upgrade the character to the sixth level.

2) Hayato

Hayato - Bushido (Image via Free Fire)

Hayato is among the underrated characters in Free Fire that can prove to be a great choice. His passive ability Bushido automatically upscales the armor penetration capability of a player by 7.5% whenever their maximum HP decreases by 10%.

These capabilities are enhanced when players upgrade the levels of Bushido. The armor penetration capability of players increases to 10% at level six. Much like Moco, Hayato also has an awakened state.

3) Thiva

Thiva - Vital Vibes (Image via Free Fire)

The revival speed and health recovery are always crucial in tight matches. Thiva comes to the rescue whenever players require quick revivals as his ability Vital Vibes enhances the revival speed of downed players by 5%. In addition, every successful revival is followed by a recovery of 15 HP in five seconds.

When players fully upgrade Vital Vibes, they get a 20% increase in rescue speed along with a rise in five-second HP recovery to 40.

4) D-Bee

D-Bee - Bullet Beats (Image via Free Fire)

Everyone requires quick movement and accuracy in Free Fire to outsmart opponents in Free Fire. D-Bee's Bullet Beats helps the players with the same as they get a 5% increase in agility with a 10% rise in their accuracy. However, players will have to fire guns to activate D-Bee's passive ability.

Players can improve the capabilities of Bullet Beats through level-ups. The movement speed and accuracy increase becomes 15% and 35%, respectively, at the max level.

5) Jota

Jota - Sustained Raids (Image via Free Fire)

Jota is probably the best passive ability character in the game after adjusting his skill through the OB29 update. His skill Sustained Raids enables recovery in terms of HP.

Players have to hit the players to activate the recovery as every successful hit will recover some HP. In addition to that, users get a 10% increase in HP recovery, which rises to 20% at the maximum level.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's individual opinion.

Edited by Srijan Sen