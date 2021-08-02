5 best Free Fire characters for ranked matches in August 2021

There are few games like Free Fire that provide a wide range of features with a compact size. Hence, it has seen a continuous and consistent upsurge in numbers and gaming quality in the last year.

Garena has also upscaled the competitiveness in the game with increasing numbers. Players battle it out in ranked matches to rank up and assert their dominance. Free Fire's Rank Season 22 is currently going on, ending in the last week of this month.

There are many other payoffs like rank rewards in the ranked mode, which players can avail themselves of after reaching a specific tier. Hence, it is more than crucial to choose a suitable character for Free Fire's ranked matches.

Free Fire characters: What are the best choices for ranked matches

5) A124

A124 (Image via Free Fire)

A124 is an excellent choice in Ranked matches as players can use this robot character to survive for a long time. Its active ability, Thrill of Battle, can convert 20 EP into HP within four seconds. The skill also boasts a short CD of 10 seconds.

This Free Fire character is excellent for rushing on solo enemies and a decent choice to provide support to allies. Gamers can further improve the capabilities of A124 by using the character's memory fragments.

4) K

K (Image via Free Fire)

Captain Booyah is another balanced choice for ranked matches in Free Fire. K's Master of All comes with two modes: Psychology mode and JIu-jitsu mode.

Psychology mode: Recover two EP every three seconds (up to 100 EP).

Recover two EP every three seconds (up to 100 EP). Jiu-jitsu mode: Allies within six meters of K get an increase of 500% in EP conversion rate.

Players can also increase their max HP by 50 at the base level, and the ability doesn't have a time limit. However, Master of All has a mode switch CD of three seconds.

3) Wukong

Wukong (Image via Free Fire)

Camouflage is the name of the ability of the Wukong, which helps players turn into a bush for 10 seconds. They can turn back into Wukong from the bush as soon as they get into combat.

The Monkey King's active ability has a disadvantageous CD of 300 seconds, but it can be improved to 200 seconds by leveling up Wukong. Apart from the CD, gamers can also upgrade the duration of the ability to 15 seconds.

2) Skyler

Skyler (Image via Free Fire)

Gamers can use Skyler's Riptide Rhythm to damage around five gloo walls within a 50m range of the character. Along with attacking options, users can also apply this skill to their defense.

Skyler's active ability starts HP recovery as soon as a gloo wall is deployed. Riptide Rhythm also has a short CD of 60 seconds, and gamers can further enhance their ability with upgrades.

1) Alok

Alok (Image via Free Fire)

DJ Alok creates an aura with his ability, Drop the Beat, that makes him an excellent character for team support. Teammates inside Alok's 5-meter radius get a buff in agility by 10%, while there is an HP recovery at the rate of 5 HP/s for five seconds.

Drop the Beat lasts for five seconds which can be improved using Alok's memory fragments.

Disclaimer: Choosing a character is a personal choice, and the selection entirely depends on a player's game style.

Edited by Ravi Iyer