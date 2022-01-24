5 best Free Fire characters for Ranked mode after OB32 update

Garena Free Fire is not just about the fun-based Battle Royale mode and beautiful in-game item skins. Everyone wants to play and win in a pretty competitive, Ranked mode, where players can enhance their in-game ranks to get rewards and a sense of achievement. Hence, the majority of players are often seen grinding hard to maximize their tiers.

There are several factors that influence the match and can affect rank pushing. Most of the factors are related to one's strategy and gameplay, so players need to strengthen their playstyle before entering a match. Moreover, gamers can choose characters that provide tactical support on the battlefield.

Garena Free Fire: The most suitable characters for Ranked mode

1) Jota

Ability: Sustained Raids (Passive)

Jota is a passive-ability-character who has remained underrated since he arrived in Free Fire. However, the adjustment in his ability after the OB29 update has made him a stronger character in the game.

"Sustained Raids" assists users to get an HP recovery after each successful hit to the enemies. If players successfully knock down an opponent, they can recover as much as 10% HP.

Hence, it is pretty clear that Jota suits the users with a rush playstyle. However, anyone with a decent skill-set can benefit from him.

2) Dimitri

Ability: Healing Heartbeat (Active)

Cooldown: 85 seconds

Being an active ability character, Dimitri is already quite well-known in Free Fire. He is not an overpowered character but is appropriate for users who have a defensive strategy. Dimitri provides medical support by creating a 3.5m diameter healing for the whole squad.

Players can heal themselves by spending time inside the zone, and the recovery rate remains constant at three HP/second with a duration of 10 seconds. Both allies and players can self-recover in case of a knockdown using Dimitri's healing zone.

3) K

Ability: Master of All (Active)

Cooldown: Three seconds (mode switch)

Free Fire has plenty of characters, but no one comes closer to K in terms of versatility of adaptation. Players can use K for defending, attacking, and providing team support. Hence, he is the most suitable for Free Fire's most challenging mode, i.e., Ranked mode.

Players get an increase in their max EP by 50, and the character also allows them to use two following modes:

Jiu-jitsu mode (For team support): Allies will get an increase in conversion rate by 600%. However, they will have to stay within a six-meter radius of K. Psychology mode (For attack or defense): A continuous EP recovery without manual activation for the users. The recovery happens at a rate of three EP every 2.2 seconds.

4) Alok

Ability: Drop the Beat

Cooldown: 45 seconds

"Drop the Beat" is the name of DJ Alok's ability that upon activation provides a buff in movement speed and offers a continuous HP recovery after players. Hence, players should use him while attacking their opponents.

Alok's ability creates an aura that allows an increase in agility by 10%. In addition to that, players will gain HP at a rate of five points/second. However, both effects stay for just five seconds at the base level.

5) Skyler

Ability: Riptide Rhythm

Cooldown: 60 seconds

Skyler is a unique character that has an ability related to gloo walls. He can destroy the enemy's gloo walls while benefiting from the gloo wall he deploys. His capabilities help users to maintain a balanced playstyle, i.e., neither more attacking nor highly defensive.

Riptide Rhythm allows users to use the ability button to aim and destroy five (maximum) enemy gloo walls within a 50m range with a sonic wave in a specific direction. The ability will also help gain HP whenever users deploy a gloo wall in a Free Fire match.

Note: This list is not in a particular order and is based on the writer's preference. Each character ability featured in the list is at the base level and requires level-ups. Players should also remember that Ranked mode tests one's skill-set, and unlocking the characters will not help them rank up.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan