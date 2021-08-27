5 best Free Fire characters for safe gameplay after OB29 update

There are different kinds of strategies and game plans that players adopt in Free Fire. Some use an aggressive playstyle, while others like to keep it safe. There is no surety of a win in a Free Fire match with either strategy.

Aggressive gameplay pays off well but requires players to take more risks. Hence, sometimes aggression minimizes the chances of a victory. Playing it safe, on the other hand, is a more risk-free option for most newbies.

Defensive playstyle is considered safer as players maximize their chances of survival in the game. They can use a specific Free Fire character from the lineup that suits the safer playstyle.

Here are the top five characters in Free Fire for safe gameplay after the OB29 update.

Free Fire characters: Which are the best options for a safe gameplay

5) Skyler

Skyler - Riptide Rhythm (Image via Free Fire)

Skyler is a popular Free Fire character that players can place among the most balanced options available. His active ability Riptide Rhythm launches a sonic wave with a range of 50m that can destroy five gloo walls.

In addition to the gloo wall damage, whenever players deploy a gloo wall for themselves, they can recover their HP, which starts from four points. The ability has a CD of 60 seconds at the initial level.

The HP recovery provides great defensive support to the players. Furthermore, players can easily escape with HP to recover and gloo wall deployed whenever they get outnumbered.

4) Wukong

Wukong - Camouflage (Image via Free Fire)

Wukong is a great option to escape from the enemy vision without getting noticed. The Monkey King's ability, Camouflage, turns the character into a bush for 10 seconds without hindering the movement.

Hence, players can turn into bush whenever they feel threatened by the opponents and attack them when vulnerable. Camouflage has a CD of 300 seconds, which is a disadvantage of the ability.

Nonetheless, Wukong is still an excellent character choice to play it safe in Free Fire.

3) K

K - Master of All (Image via Free Fire)

K provides an increase in max EP of a player by 50 and helps one gain EP. The EP is acquired at a rate of two every three seconds using K's Psychology mode. The other mode of K is Jiu-jitsu mode, which enhances the EP to HP conversion rates of teammates within the 6m range by five times.

Both modes are beneficial for a defensive strategy, and players can play it safe without caring about their HP and EP. Another pro of K is the low mode switch CD of three seconds.

2) Dimitri

Dimitri - Healing Heartbeat (Image via Free Fire)

Dimitri is one of the two newest characters and can be considered one of the strongest in Free Fire's lineup. His ability, Healing Heartbeat, helps create a healing zone that can recover 3 HP/s.

In addition to that, a knocked down player or teammate can self-recover themselves using the same zone. Hence, Dimitri is among the safest options for survival in Free Fire, especially in the last stages of a game.

1) Chrono

Chrono - TIme Turner (Image via Free Fire)

Chrono is an active ability character who has remained one of the most overpowered characters in Free Fire for seasons. His active ability is called Time Turner, which can increase the movement speed of the players.

Time Turner also creates a force field that blocks as much as 600 damage. At its first level, the ability increases the character's agility by 5%, while the speed boost is 15% at the max level.

However, Chrono has a high CD of 200 seconds at the initial level, which players can only improve to 170 seconds at level 6. Despite having a higher CD, the protective shield and boosted movement speed makes Chrono an excellent choice for safe gameplay.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Shaheen Banu