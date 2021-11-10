5 best Free Fire drop locations to increase K/D ratio easily

Hot drops are the riskiest landing spots in Garena Free Fire as they attract multiple squads and usually result in early exits for beginners. These early exits further dent their K/D ratio if they haven't scored any kills.

Therefore, players, especially newbies, should avoid the early fights at hot drops to maintain a higher K/D ratio and choose safer drop locations across the different maps.

There are multiple battle royale maps in Free Fire with varying terrain and player density. Hence, one can keep regions with low player density in mind for a safer start and get kills later in a match.

Garena Free Fire: Best landing spots to enhance K/D ratio

5) Crossroads (Purgatory)

Crossroads in Purgatory (Image via Free Fire)

Players dropping in Free Fire's Purgatory often avoid Crossroads due to its location. Present in the top-left corner of the Purgatory, it is not very crowded and has small buildings.

Solo players can get more than enough loot, while squads need to explore other places to obtain better weapons and equipment. Although Crossroads doesn't attract many players, users can find bots and score easy kills.

4) Mill (Bermuda Remastered)

Mill in Bermuda Remastered (Image via Free Fire)

Located in the northeast portion of the map, Bermuda Remastered's Mill is one of the safest spots. Its placement is considerably far from most of the hot drops in Bermuda Remastered, and as such, one can expect a low number of enemies.

Mill has decent loot for players, but they need to watch out for bots and newbies. Gamers need to be a little wary of the threat while going for kills here.

3) Mars Electric (Bermuda)

Mars Electric in Bermuda (Image via Free Fire)

Mars Electric is one of the safest drop locations in Bermuda with high-quality loot and is also one of the least-explored locations.

Being far from the safe zone formations, Mars Electric doesn't attract too many players. However, they can rack up some kills by finding bots at this location.

2) Quarry (Purgatory)

Quarry in Purgatory (Image via Free Fire)

Quarry lies in the southwestern region of the Purgatory and is arguably the least-explored location. Therefore, players can benefit from a limited quantity of loot with a low-level player engagement.

Bots are involved in most of the action in Quarry, which implies safety at the location, enabling the player to score some easy kills.

1) Santa Catarina (Kalahari)

Santa Catarina in Kalahari (Image via Free Fire)

Santa Catarina is among the safest landing spots on Free Fire's desert map, Kalahari. The area offers more than enough loot for the early stages of a match, while easy kills are also available in the form of bots.

After landing in Santa Catarina and surviving the early stages, players can move on to other spots.

Note: Opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer only.

