5 best Free Fire drop locations for rank pushers

Rank push is a tough job for players in Free Fire. With each new tier, the competition becomes harder, and securing a Booyah becomes even more difficult over time.

However, despite the competition becoming hard, there is a way to secure kills in every match. While it will take a lot of skill and effort, knowing where to land will make the task easier.

Top 5 drop locations for rank pushers in Free Fire

5) Aden's Creek (Bermuda Remastered)

Aden's Creek is by far the most isolated location on the Bermuda Remastered map. This location is ideal for balanced players who play both aggressively and defensively when needed.

Players landing here can secure decent loot, and if they are fast enough, they can push towards Clock Tower and take out opponents fighting to secure the area. Once done, they can push further down the center and advance to Bimasakti Strip.

4) Kota Tua (Bermuda/Bermuda Remastered)

Kota Tua is one of the riskiest and best places to land in Free Fire. Depending on how players play, this location can be extremely rewarding. The area is flanked on all sides, which makes rotating for players a tough job, but guarantees that opponents will rotate through the area.

In essence, Kota Tua is the perfect camping spot in-game. Players can easily set up a kill zone and eliminate unsuspecting players who try and rotate to and fro Cape Town and Pochinok.

3) Command Post (Kalahari)

Command Post is a great location for several in Free Fire. It's located near the center of the map, offers great loot, and allows players to rotate in several directions with ease.

Throughout the match, players rotate through this area in hopes of getting good loot. Players who land first here can set up an effective kill zone and easily gain points by locking down the area.

2) Bayfront (Kalahari)

For players who enjoy an aggressive rank push, Bayfront is an ideal location. The area sees a lot of fighting during every match, and opponents who land on the north side of the map will more than likely rotate through Bayfront, making it an excellent killing zone.

The area has plenty of loot and enough space to hide as well. Furthermore, if players don't wish to lockdown the area after the initial post-landing phase ends, they can push towards Refinery and take the fight to campers.

1) Brasilia (Purgatory)

When it comes to rank pushing in Free Fire, Brasilia is the best location players will find. The area has enough loot for an entire team. And owing to its location, there is no shortage of enemies that will rotate through the area.

A good way to utilize this area for a rank push is to simply camp and lock it down. Given that it's located in the center of the map, enemy players will rotate through the area throughout the game.

