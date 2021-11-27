5 best Free Fire gloo wall skins newly released in 2021

Gloo Wall skins are among the most sought-after of the various cosmetic items available in Garena Free Fire. Players are known to go to great lengths and spend a large number of diamonds to attain them in the battle royale title.

They are made available to users regularly by the developers and may be obtained in various ways. Garena has launched a slew of unique ones in the current year, including collaborations and other events.

List of best Free Fire Gloo Wall skins released in 2021

5) Stick No Bills

This event ran in the game in October (Image via Free Fire)

Stick No Bills is one of the best skins that has been released so far this year. It was added to the game back in October as part of the Diwali celebrations. Back then, users had to buy a specific quantity of diamonds to receive the skin for free in the game.

The skin's design is quite distinctive and separates it from any other skin presently offered in Free Fire.

4) Booyah Day 2021

The event is still available in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

The celebrations for Booyah Day are about to conclude, and they have been in control of the game for the previous several weeks. One of the events currently running is "Booyah Day Top Up II," which offers two exclusive rewards.

The Booyah Day 2021 Gloo Wall is the major attraction of the event, and players can obtain it by purchasing a total of 500 diamonds. However, individuals must note that today is the last day.

3) Cobra Strike

Project Cobra-related content was added to Free Fire in February of this year, and this skin was one of the prizes available to users who engaged in the Cobra Party event. During that period, individuals had to spin the wheel using diamonds to have a chance at receiving it.

Cobra Strike has a distinctive themed appearance that a large number of players find compelling.

2) Victory Charge

Victory Charge skin in the game (Image via Free Fire)

Free Fire x McLaren was one of the most significant collaborations that took place in 2021. Since its inception, many items have found their way into the Battle Royale title, with Victory Charge being the exclusive Gloo Wall skin.

It was made accessible to users back in July, and they were required to fulfill the necessary tasks in the "McLaren Top Up" to receive the skin.

1) Ryu/Chun-li

Collaboration items are extremely difficult to come by and greatly desired for in Free Fire. The Street Fighter cooperation resulted in the addition of various unique cosmetic rewards, and the Ryu and Chun-li Gloo Wall skins were two of the best items made available.

Users were able to obtain it as part of the Free Fighter's Wish event, which also offered additional incentives such as the rare Hadoken emote.

Note: The Gloo Wall skins mentioned here represent the writer's preferences and are in no particular order. The choice of skin is subjective and will differ from one person to the next.

