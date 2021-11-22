How to get free Booyah Day gloo wall and sports car in Free Fire from top up event

Free Fire offers a diverse selection of in-game items, which players may use to gain an advantage over opponents. The bulk of these objects demands the usage of diamonds, the premium in-game currency.

The developers are releasing new top-up events that provide a range of free rewards for purchasing a specific number of diamonds to encourage players to buy in-game currency. These regularly feature within the game and are replaced one after another.

New top up event in Free Fire provides gloo wall and sports car

Booyah Top Up II will be available in Free Fire until 26 November (Image via Free Fire)

Just after the conclusion of the Booyah Day Top Up, the second iteration of the event has been added to the game, offering two enchanting cosmetics free of cost. The event kicked off today, i.e., 22 November, and will be accessible until 26 November.

The rewards during the event are technically free, considering that users need to acquire in-game currency and not spend diamonds to attain the items. However, they must use real money to get this in-game currency.

The rewards and the exact number of diamond top up required are as follows:

Top up 100 diamonds to receive Sports Car – Booyah Day 2021

Top up 500 diamonds to receive Gloo Wall – Booyah Day 2021

This is a great opportunity considering the usual price of gloo walls during a specific set of events. Interested players should not skip this opportunity.

Details on sports car and gloo wall skin

These two skins are the rewards accessible to the players (Image via Free Fire)

With each main event in Free Fire, there is a recurring pattern of introducing themed products. As previously noted, the sports car and gloo wall skins have recently found their way into the battle royale title with the Booyah Day Top Up II.

They are pretty eye-catching and have an esthetically pleasing color scheme consisting of yellow, white, and black to complement their designs. Anyone interested in receiving cosmetics should cash in on this event.

Steps to purchase diamonds to get top up rewards

You can easily purchase diamonds with the steps given below:

Step 1: First, open the game and click the diamond icon to open the top up center.

Step 2: You can then select the desired option and make the payment via one of the options. Once the purchase is complete, you need to open the events and head to the Booyah Day tab.

Claim the items after top up (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: You can claim the items from the Booyah Day Top Up II.

Step 4: Afterward, once the items have been obtained, you can equip them as desired. To do so, you will have to navigate to the "Collection" tab present on the lobby screen.

Edited by Ravi Iyer