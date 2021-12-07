5 best Free Fire gloo wall tips for emerging players

Garena Free Fire has plenty of unique features that users can use to gain a tactical edge in the game. Gloo walls are one of such in-game utilities that serve the primary purpose of defending against foes. In addition to defense, players can deploy gloo walls to fulfill other tasks.

Many content creators have popularized several gloo wall tricks that one can use to create a distraction or get to unreachable spots by making a staircase. Most of the players who execute such tricks are professionals, but any novice can perform them with ample practice.

Garena Free Fire: The best tips that emerging players can use while deploying gloo walls

Here are the top five tips and tricks that players should keep in mind while deploying Free Fire gloo walls:

1) Avoid unnecessary usage

Players should not deploy gloo walls unnecessarily (Image via Garena)

Across different maps in Free Fire, players can find plenty of broken walls, trees, immovable cars, and rocks that one can use as a cover. The use of cover will help them avoid unnecessary usage of gloo walls. This will help them in the long run because it is wise to exploit the naturally spawned items rather than one's resources.

2) Placement requires perfect timing

Deployment's timing is crucial (Image via OP GAMEPLAY/YouTube)

It is important to deploy a gloo wall before the enemy starts firing. However, even if the players have been spotted and procured some damage, they should use the gloo walls precisely in the right direction. The deployment in the correct direction will help players avoid further damage while recovering their health.

3) A gloo wall while rushing or escaping is crucial

One should use gloo wall in Free Fire to escape (Image via OP GAMEPLAY/YouTube)

Whenever players try to move with foes nearby, it is risky not to use a shield. The carefree movement with enemies present in the territory increases the chances of getting fired and procuring damage. Hence, deploying a gloo wall before rushing or escaping in a Free Fire match is safer and crucial.

4) Placement as stairs

A stair of gloo walls (Image via TITANIUM LIVE/YouTube)

One can place gloo walls one above another to create a stair-like structure to reach the higher structures in the game. Hence, gloo wall stairs are crucial for camping in Free Fire, and this trick is essential for sniper experts in the game.

5) Learn the 360° gloo wall trick

360° gloo wall trick (Image via OP GAMEPLAY/YouTube)

The 360° gloo wall trick is probably the most difficult for emerging players to learn. However, it offers a heavier pay-off as one can shield from multiple foes shooting from all four directions.

One can learn the trick only by practicing in a real match against real enemies. Players will have to give their crosshair a complete revolution while tapping the gloo wall button, and this will successfully cover them from all sides.

They can learn more about the 360° gloo wall trick here.

Disclaimer: This list is not in a particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

