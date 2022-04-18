5 best Free Fire gloo wall tricks to outplay opponents in higher ranks

Gloo walls in Free Fire serve as a defensive utility on the battlegrounds. They have a certain damage-holding capacity that saves players from enemies' lethal strikes when deployed.

Generally, those with higher rankings are pros with gloo walls. Their breakneck speed in placing these temporary items makes combat even more challenging. However, executing specific gloo wall tips and tricks can help gamers outplay them with great ease.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India. Consequently, users from the country must access their FF IDs via the MAX variant.

Free Fire: Gloo wall tricks to outwit opponents like professionals

1) One Shot, One Wall

The "One Shot, One Wall" trick is one of the most prevalent techniques for deploying gloo walls in Free Fire.

There is a trend in the community of making one-tap headshots, which means one shot, one kill. It's not an easy task, but players must be well trained and confident to do so.

More often than not, they miss shots due to a lack of confidence and practice. Here, instantly employing a gloo wall after such doubtful firing can protect them against opponents' quick attacks. Games can follow this procedure whenever it is necessary to save themselves with gloo walls.

2) Use gloo wall against Skyler

Skyler is one of the most overpowered characters in Free Fire. He can destroy several gloo walls within seconds, due to which it is pretty challenging to place these temporary walls against him.

If the opponent is equipped with Skyler's skills, users must have at least two gloo wall grenades to control the situation. All they need to do is deploy the first wall and keep holding the second wall grenade. As soon as Skyler's ability is used and the wall is demolished, they should immediately place another one.

Gamers can quickly know if an enemy is using Skyler by seeing the sonic wave (resembling fire) approaching them.

3) Sit up gloo wall trick

The sit-up gloo wall technique is undoubtedly the most efficient way to use these defensive utilities, adapted by most professional Free Fire players. In this procedure, gamers have to place gloo walls in a crouched position to form walls more precisely.

Once mastered, this sit-up method can exponentially increase users' movement speed and reflexes, helping them escape any situation and answering deadly attacks rapidly.

4) Block entry points of monuments

This particular trick is for tactical gameplay. During intense combat, players usually take shelter to heal themselves and get ready for battle again. But, mostly, in highly dense places (clusters of houses and monuments), it becomes tough to survive in warfare due to uncertainty in enemies' arrival in any shelter.

To resist opponents from rushing, users should block the entry points of the houses they are staying in by deploying gloo walls.

5) 360-degree gloo wall trick

The 360-degree gloo wall technique is also known as the rotation wall trick in the Free Fire community. It is vastly used in Clash Squad custom room matches with unlimited ammo settings as it requires plenty of gloo walls to perform once.

Users holding gloo wall grenades have to continuously place gloo walls by rotating themselves in a crouched position to implement this trick. By doing so, they can pack themselves and get some time to heal up while in combat situations.

If gamers have enough wall grenades, it is also a potent trick to outplay enemies in ranked matches.

Note: The above list solely represents the author's views on this topic.

