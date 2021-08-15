5 best Free Fire gun skins players can get in August 2021

Garena Free Fire has amassed so much popularity in a short time due to the assortment of features it offers. Players can get their characters, cosmetics, equipment, bundles, and, most importantly, visually pleasing weapon skins.

Developers introduce many such beautiful weapon skins from time to time through special events, the Lucky Royale, the Free Fire store, and more. Apart from being eye-grabbing items, these gun skins power up the base weapon.

These cosmetics often increase the firearm's stats, like range, damage, firing speed, etc.

Gun skins in Free Fire: What are the best options available in the game right now

5) Cyber Bounty Hunter AUG

The Cyber Bounty Hunter AUG (Image via Free Fire)

The AUG skin, Cyber Bounty Hunter, supports a futuristic look with a purplish-pink color design and a hint of blue. The gun skin also features a VFX of waves circling the gun.

The Cyber Bounty Hunter AUG can be considered among one of the most attractive guns in Free Fire.

This AUG skin can prove to be more than a decent choice for the weapon, especially over close to mid-range. It provides an increased firing rate and enhanced accuracy.

The Cyber Bounty Hunter AUG was first introduced back in December 2020 through the Weapon Royale.

4) Earth M4A1

The Earth M4A1 (Image via Free Fire)

Garena introduced the golden black M4A1 skin in Free Fire during the August 2019 Weapon Royale. The gun comes in handy in medium-range fights to finish off the threats before they harm the players.

Gamers get an increased damage and fire rate with the Earth M4A1 via a snipped magazine capacity. The gun skin also supports VFX of golden spirals revolving around the weapon.

3) T.R.A.P. Famas

The T.R.A.P. Famas (Image via Free Fire)

The Famas skin dons blazing VFX with golden color along with blackish-red design. Its visual appeal gets enhanced by the flames coming out of the gun.

The T.R.A.P. Famas was a part of Free Fire's Weapon Royale in January 2020. The Famas variant provided enhanced damage and improved range for the base weapon.

2) Swordsman Legends SVD

The Swordsman Legends SVD (Image via Free Fire)

SVD's Swordsman Legends skin is among one of Free Fire's most visually pleasing ones. It has pinkish-purple designs with hints of red and golden colors.

The SVD skin has a wheel-like effect around the gun's trigger. The effect is also accompanied by pink lightning special effects that appear at specific intervals.

The gun skin features an increase in magazine's capacity in addition to enhanced damage. Swordsman Legends SVD is an excellent weapon choice for one or two-shot kills. However, with two power-ups, the gun skin takes a hit at its accuracy.

1) Duke Swallowtail AWM

The Duke Swallowtail AWM (Image via Free Fire)

Free Fire's June 2020 Weapon Royale featured the AWM's Duke Swallowtail skin. The red-colored skin has a pinkish-red aura around the gun, and it increases the firing speed and magazine capacity of the base weapon.

Hence, with the adjustments of Duke Swallowtail skin, AWM becomes way more lethal over long ranges. However, the reload speed of the base weapon gets slowed down.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Ravi Iyer