Top 5 rare Free Fire bundles after OB29 4th Anniversary update

Garena Free Fire has received great fame due to the eye-grabbing character outfits and accessories featured in the game. These beautiful cosmetics are either part of the Elite Pass, Free Fire store, Diamond Royale, Incubator or any other in-game event.

Players can procure these outfits with diamonds or through some redemption in an event. Due to the different modes of accumulation, some bundles are pretty common, while others are considerably rare despite their vast demand.

Here’s a list of the top five rare bundles in Free Fire after the OB29 update.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and is just a generalized one.

Bundles in Free Fire: Rarest bundles in the game after OB29 update

5) Hip Hop bundle

Hip Hop bundle (Image via Game Task/YouTube)

Garena introduced the Hip Hop bundle in Season 2 of Free Fire’s Elite Pass. Being an old bundle, it later acquired a rare status as the player counts increased. Hence, players who have been associated with Free Fire since its early stages most probably own the Hip Hop bundles.

4) Sakura bundle

Much like the Hip Hop bundle, the Sakura bundle is also an Elite Pass bundle that Garena introduced in Season 1. The demand for the Sakura bundle rose right after its introduction, which is why the character bundle returned to the game numerous times.

The Sakura bundle has become available in the Free Fire store on various occasions, but it has remained a rare sight in the game.

3) Blue Dino bundle

Blue Dino Bundle (Image via 2B Gamer/YouTube)

Free Fire’s Incubator often features various unique and expensive bundles. The Blue Dino bundle was part of Free Fire’s Galaxy Dino Incubator, which featured six Dino suits. It was among the difficult ones to construct on account of the required materials.

Due to difficulty of accumulation, the Blue Dino bundle became the rarest among all Galaxy Dino bundles. Owing to its popularity, the Blue Dino was made available in the Free Fire store some time back.

2) Bunny Warrior bundle

Bunny Warrior bundle (Image via TG DADA)

Despite its rarity, the Bunny Warrior bundle was part of the Draw a Bunny event and has been one of the most popular Free Fire bundles to date. Through the Draw a Bunny event, players were granted a free turn, which they could use to draw a bunny on the mirror.

A successful drawing of the bunny helped them claim the Bunny Warrior bundle. Although the popular bundle became unavailable after the event, it returned through Free Fire’s Legacy Returns event and in-game store.

1) Green Criminal bundle

Green Criminal bundle (Image via Pro Nation/YouTube)

Although the Green Criminal bundle was reintroduced to Free Fire under the Redeem section, players could claim it with an exchange of Lucky Stars. Garena has maintained the rare status of the bundle over time.

The reason behind the high-level rarity of the Green Criminal bundle is that it was claimed by a few players when it first arrived in-game.

Disclaimer: The rarity of these outfits is listed according to widespread speculation and discussion in the Free Fire community. The bundles listed here may or may not be rare for all players.

Edited by Sabine Algur