5 best Free Fire landing spots to get loot for the whole squad

Playing with a squad in Free Fire has its own perks and advantages. Each player can specialize in certain aspects of the game and use abilities that compliment other players. Despite the differences, one thing is common among all the players in a squad: the need for good loot.

Getting good loot while playing as a squad can be the difference between getting a Booyah and being eliminated early in the game. Unlike solo players who can make things work with limited loot, in order for a squad to be effective, good loot is needed. Here are a few landing spots that offer good loot for the entire squad.

Top 5 landing spots in Free Fire to secure loot for an entire squad

5) High tier loot zones

Although this would be the most dangerous place to find loot in Free Fire, nonetheless, it is the best. Players are bound to find the best loot in high tier loot zones on the map, but it comes at the risk of having to fight opponents just after landing.

Teams will have to be well coordinated and plan carefully to ensure they don't lose a teammate while looting in high tier zones. Although the task is risky, the reward is worth the effort.

4) Peak (Bermuda)

Peak is somewhat of a hotdrop zone in Free Fire, but a properly coordinated team should be able to land and loot up without it being an issue.

Aside from loot, what makes Peak a good location is the fact that players can rotate in any direction they want once they are geared up. Aggressive players can rotate towards hotdrop locations such as Clock Tower and Bimasakti Strip, while passive players can take it easy and camp.

3) Command Post (Kalahari)

Command Post is one of the most popular drop locations in Free Fire. Aside from great loot, it offers players a lot of places to hide when looting. However, there is a downside to the location.

Due to its popularity, it is a hotdrop location in-game and multiple squads will land here during most matches. Players will have to be on their toes and navigate the area carefully in order to make it out alive.

2) Confinement (Kalahari)

Much like Command Post, Confinement is another strategically important drop location in Free Fire. The area is located at the edge of the map which makes rotation choices very limited, however the loot available in the area is well worth the risk.

Players looking to land here with a squad will need to be fast and efficient. Once the looting progress is done, they will have to rotate out of the area as soon as possible to avoid being pinned down by an enemy team.

1) Moathouse (Purgatory)

Moathouse is by far the most unique drop location in Free Fire. The structure is surrounded by water on all sides, which makes rotating to the location an impossible task. This means that once players land and secure the area, the chances of new opponents coming here are very low.

There is enough loot for an entire squad in this drop location, and once the looting phase has been completed, players can easily rotate towards the mainland without hassle.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

