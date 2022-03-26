5 best Free Fire locations to get good loot and more kills after OB33 update

Garena Free Fire's battle royale has become more competitive over time, with the game's increasing success. The popular BR shooter welcomes new players every now and then, and numbers are not seeing any deceleration.

After a point of time in Free Fire, especially in the ranked mode, it becomes impossible to succeed if users don't have a designated gameplay strategy. Thus, users need to enhance their skill-set in Free Fire.

Players need to work on their movement, aim, and learn how to control firearms before entering a match. However, once they are in the battlezone, they need to find a decent amount of loot to employ their skills and claim booyah.

Thus, one should consider the drop locations in the following section. These hot drops will help gamers go berserk on enemies while also collecting high-quality loot in Free Fire.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinions. Players will need to land swiftly to benefit from the locations mentioned in the list.

Garena Free Fire: Top five landing spots in the game for high-quality loot and more kills (after OB33 update)

1) Factory (Bermuda/Bermuda Remastered)

Bermuda's Factory (Image via Garena)

Location: EO

Located towards the south of Bermuda, Factory is quite popular among fans. The reason behind Factory's fame is the amount of loot it provides. Additionally, the number of players who drop at the Factory makes it a busy spot.

Players looking to land at a proper hot drop should choose Factory, as the location attracts plenty of gamers, whether in squad or solo mode. They can find a similar Factory location in Bermuda Remastered with a similar amount of loot.

2) Central (Purgatory)

Purgatory's Central (Image via Garena)

Location: D8 (or DQ)

Central is located on the extreme left of Purgatory's southern island and has a relatively even terrain with a decent number of buildings. Central boasts of multiple three-story houses with well-dispersed loot all over the location.

The location is a hot drop as the flight route lies at a reachable distance most of the time. Thus, players can find enough competition that becomes more interesting due to the presence of buildings and walls providing cover.

3) Refinery (Kalahari)

Kalahari's Refinery (Image via Garena)

Location: EM and EN

Players can expect a plethora of enemies in the centre-most location of Kalahari due to its placement on the map, . The reason behind Refinery's popularity is not just the location on the map, but also the loot and cover it offers. The Refinery is also well-connected with other locations.

The loot is well-dispersed all over the place, attracting players with attacking instinct in the initial phase of a match. After the initial phase, the Refinery becomes excellent for camping due to the arrival of players from other parts of Kalahari.

4) Observatory (Bermuda/Bermuda Remastered)

Bermuda Remastered's Observatory (Image via Garena)

Location: BL and CL

The Observatory is Bermuda and its Remastered variant's extreme-western spot. Usually lying away from the plane's route, the Observatory often attracts more enemies than expected due to the high-quality loot it offers.

The location doesn't have any spacious buildings, making the contests more interesting. Players who land first have a higher chance of surviving and moving on to other Free Fire locations.

5) Snowfall (Alpine)

Alpine's Snowfall (Imagee via Garena)

Location: CK, CL, and DK

Alpine is a relatively new addition to Free Fire, and thus, almost every location can be risky. However, Snowfall is arguably the best location in Alpine due to the amount of loot it offers, alongside a high number of enemies.

The loot is evenly scattered all over the location, which users should collect it as soon as they land. Snowfall is a player-magnet not only because it has high-quality loot but also due its exotic location with snow-clad terrain and houses.

Disclaimer: Free Fire has been banned in India as of 14 February. Thus players should refrain from downloading or playing it.

