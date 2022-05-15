5 best Free Fire Magic Cube bundles in latest update (May 2022)

In addition to the thrilling battle royale experience, Garena's prominent shooter, Free Fire, has also served mobile gamers with a variety of fancy and multi-hued in-game cosmetics. Costume bundles have always been one of the top-notch series of collectibles.

However, generally, most premium-looking and fascinating outfits cost diamonds. Here, Magic Cubes are a prime option for non-spending gamers.

Magic Cubes are hardly obtainable items in Free Fire that can be exchanged for premium and attractive bundles for free from the Magic Cube Store. This exchange store contains an array of previously released bundles.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India. Consequently, players from the country must access their FF IDs via the MAX variant.

Free Fire: List of the best Magic Cube bundles currently available after the latest update

5) Full Leather Bundle

The Full Leather Bundle (Image via Garena)

The Full Leather costume set is browny. This particular outfit keeps circulating in the Magic Cube store.

So, players who do not have a Magic Cube but want to acquire it can relax as it is likely to be there in the store for longer. The Jacket in this bundle is quite popular.

The bundle contains:

Full Leather Bundle (Head)

Full Leather Bundle (Top)

Full Leather Bundle (Bottom)

Full Leather Bundle (Shoes)

4) Berserker Bundle

The Berserker Bundle (Image via Garena)

The Berserker Bundle seems to be a pretty heavy costume by its design. The head part gives the feel like a superhero.

Overall, this bundle is worth exchanging for the precious Magic Cubes. However, the bottom part of the outfit set is not that attentive.

The bundle contains:

Berserker Bundle (Head)

Berserker Bundle (Top)

Berserker Bundle (Bottom)

Berserker Bundle (Shoes)

3) The Age of Gold Bundle

The Age of Gold costume set (Image via Garena)

The Age of Gold bundle was first seen in a Diamond Royale event in July 2020. The entire costume is golden as the name reflects itself. Aside from the bottom, all the pieces in this costume are decent in appearance.

The hairstyle and mask can be paired with other bundle parts to get a more attractive dress combination.

The bundle contains:

The Age of Gold bundle (Head)

The Age of Gold bundle (Mask)

The Age of Gold bundle (Top)

The Age of Gold bundle (Bottom)

The Age of Gold bundle (Shoes)

2) Enchanted Fable Bundle

The Enchanted Fable Bundle (Image via Garena)

Having arrived at Diamond Royale in December 2021, the Enchanted Fable Bundle is a violet-themed costume with a lot of waving elements in the upper part.

The complete set is gleaming, and if worn together, it should give you a premium look. However, the hat is being widely used in the Free Fire community.

The bundle contains:

Enchanted Fable Bundle (Head)

Enchanted Fable Bundle (Top)

Enchanted Fable Bundle (Bottom)

Enchanted Fable Bundle (Shoes)

1) Moonlight Ballad Bundle

The Moonlight Ballad Bundle in Free Fire

The Moonlight Ballad Bundle is the female version of the earlier mentioned Enchanted Fable Bundle. The female variant was released after concluding the male costume Diamond Royale event in early January 2022.

This particular bundle can be regarded as the best bundle on this list. Gamers who prefer to play with female characters should try out this outfit. This is a recommended one and is pretty good compared to the male version.

The bundle contains:

Moonlight Ballad Bundle (Head)

Moonlight Ballad Bundle (Top)

Moonlight Ballad Bundle (Bottom)

Moonlight Ballad Bundle (Shoes)

Note: Some specific bundles may not be available on specific Free Fire servers, and the above list solely reflects the author's opinion.

