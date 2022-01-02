Free Fire New Year Flash Sale event brings discount on Diamond and Weapon royale

The Free Fire New Year Flash Sale has arrived, offering users a hefty discount on Diamond Royale and Weapon Royale. Additionally, a unique Mystery Bonus Top Up is now running within the game to celebrate the start of the new year.

Garena regularly brings in enticing outfits and lethal gun skins as rewards in the Diamond Royale and Weapon Royale, respectively. Gamers require diamonds to make a spin in these Luck Royales to attain the rewards.

The prices of the spins vary depending on the region, and the regular prices in the Indian server are:

Diamond Royale

One spin: 60 diamonds

10+1 spins: 600 diamonds

Weapon Royale

One spin: 40 diamonds

10+1 spins: 400 diamonds

This is pretty costly for some players, and many refrain from spending diamonds here. Fortunately, the developer regularly brings discounts, as currently available in the game, providing a bargain to fans.

New Year Flash sale in Free Fire

The Flash Sale is only available to players for today (Image via Free Fire)

As part of the exclusive New Year Flash sale in Free Fire, the developers have slashed the price of the spins in Weapon Royale and Diamond Royale. A single spin in both presently costs ten diamonds, while 10+1 will set players back 100 diamonds. This price cut is only applicable on 2 January 2022, i.e., today.

This amounts to an 83% discount in the Diamond Royale and a 75% discount in the Weapon Royale. At present, users can obtain exclusive Enchanted Fable Bundle and Treatment Sniper – Ice Bones, along with several other cosmetic items from the Luck Royale, respectively.

Gamers can load up Free Fire and select the Luck Royale section to attain the rewards. Subsequently, they can choose the desired type of Luck Royale and make spins at discounted rates.

Spins are discounted, and users can spend their diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

This is an excellent opportunity for Free Fire players as this is a hefty discount and provides exceptional value. They may be able to obtain the bundle and gun skins, likely with a few hundred diamonds.

