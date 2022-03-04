5 best Free Fire MAX character combinations with Chrono (March 2022)

Chrono ranks as one of the top characters in Free Fire MAX, with his ability, Time Turner, immensely useful on the battlefield. At the base level, once activated, an impenetrable force field is generated, blocking a total of 800 damage.

Subsequently, users cannot attack enemies standing outside from within the field. These two effects last for 4 seconds, after which a cooldown of 120 seconds gets applied.

Due to the high popularity of the character, numerous gamers hunt for the best combinations they can create using Chrono as the base.

Note: Choice of combination is based on personal preference, and the ones stated below do not have repeated characters to provide more options. Also, the abilities mentioned are at the lowest level of every character in Free Fire MAX.

Most potent character combinations with Chrono in Free Fire MAX (March 2022)

5) Chrono + Moco + Antonio + Kelly

Moco: Hacker's Eye

Moco tags enemies (Image via Garena)

The enemies that players shoot get marked/tagged for 2 seconds. Also, with Moco's ability, information about their position is shared with teammates.

Antonio: Gangster's Spirit

Antonio raises health at the start of rounds (Image via Garena)

At the beginning of each round in Free Fire MAX, the Gangster's Spirit ability of Antonio gives players ten health. This number doesn't seem like much but later becomes 35 when the character is raised to its max potential.

Kelly: Dash

Kelly helps gamers run faster (Image via Garena)

Dash is the name of Kelly's skill, which results in a 1% increase in overall sprinting speed. The percentage rises with an increase in level.

4) Chrono + Laura + Rafael + Dasha

Laura: Sharp Shooter

Laura makes players more potent in long-range fights (Image via Garena)

If users are scoped in while Laura's Sharp Shooter is equipped, their accuracy will increase by 10%, making them more potent in long-range fights.

Rafael: Dead Silent

Rafael's ability acts as a silencer to guns (Image via Garena)

When snipers and marksman rifles are used in Free Fire MAX, Rafael's Dead Silent will provide gamers with a silencing effect. Furthermore, all hit and downed foes will suffer health loss at a rate that is 20% faster than usual.

Dasha: Partying On

Dasha has quite a few impressive uses (Image via Garena)

Fall damage is decreased by 30%, and recovery time is lowered by 60% if Partying On is used in the combination. Recoil buildup and maximum recoil are also reduced by 6%.

3) Chrono + D-bee + Hayato + Alvaro

D-bee: Bullet Beats

D-bee gives a couple of advantages (Image via Garena)

In Free Fire MAX, D-bee's unique skill raises the movement speed and accuracy by 5% and 20% when firing while moving.

Hayato: Bushido

Hayato solidifies armor strength (Image via Garena)

Hayato's Bushido increases armor penetration by 7.5% for every 10% reduction in health.

Alvaro: Art of Demolition

Alvaro makes explosives more potent (Image via Garena)

Alvaro's ability increases the damage of explosive weapons by 10%, and it also boosts the damage range by 7%, making users more effective while employing grenades and launchers on the battlefield.

2) Chrono + Joseph + Otho + Leon

Joseph: Nutty Movement

Joseph raises the moving and running speeds of gamers (Image via Garena)

As a result of Nutty Movement, players' moving and sprinting speeds increase whenever an opponent shoots them. The percentage is 10% at the lowest level.

Otho: Memory Mist

Otho shares the location of opponents within a specific radius (Image via Garena)

Upon killing one enemy, the location of all other foes inside a 25-meter radius is revealed. Thanks to Otho's ability, the disclosed location is also transmitted with teammates.

Leon: Buzzer Beater

Leon makes survival a rewarding exercise (Image via Garena)

After surviving combat, gamers will receive a 5-point health recovery from Buzzer Beater. The number eventually becomes 30 at the character's maximum level.

1) Chrono + Jota + Jai + Luqueta

Jota: Sustained Raids

Jota helps regenerate some health (Image via Garena)

Jota's ability in Free Fire MAX regenerates some health every time a player hits an opponent with his gun. Taking down an opponent will also restore 10% of their health.

Jai: Raging Reload

Jai keeps the magazine flowing, reducing the need to manually reload (Image via Garena)

With Jai's Raging Reload in use, a weapon's magazine is reloaded to 30% of its maximum capacity once the user knocks an adversary down. It only works with guns in the AR, SG, SMG, and Pistol categories.

Luqueta: Hat Trick

Luqueta offers more health to the players (Image via Garena)

Each kill in Free Fire MAX increases the max health by 10 points, up to a maximum of 50 due to Luqueta's skill.

