5 best Free Fire MAX characters to get with Gold for Clash Squad (March 2022)

Buying characters in Free Fire MAX can be a costly affair. Depending on their tier, players will need to spend more diamonds to obtain them. Thankfully, a few select characters can be purchased using gold.

While they may not be the best in-game, they are well-suited to be used in the Clash Squad mode. With a bit of practice and finesse, players will be able to easily defeat their opponents in battle.

Free Fire MAX characters that can be bought in gold and are perfect for Clash Squad mode

5) Kelly - 2,000

Despite the low cost, Kelly is very useful in combat. Her ability, Dash, grants the user a 6% increase to their sprinting speed. This ability remains active for the duration of the match.

In combat, bonus speed can be used to maneuver into the position faster and flank unsuspecting opponents. Skilled players can also use their speed to bait opponents and lure them into an ambush.

4) Rafael - 6,000

Rafael's ability is known as Dead Silent, and for good reason. When using snipers and marksman rifles, players gain a silencing effect. This allows the user to remain hidden while shooting. However, that's not the main benefit of this ability.

In addition to masking the sound of gunfire, the ability also increases the bleed-out speed by 45%. This makes it extremely hard for the enemy to help-up their fallen teammates in time.

3) Antonio - 6,000

Antonio is one of the hardest characters in Free Fire MAX. His ability, Gangster's Spirit, grants the user 35 bonus HP at the start of each round. Although this is not a lot, it allows the user to absorb a bit more damage without worrying about dying.

This is very powerful in a 1v1 situation as players will have extra durability compared to their opponents. If they manage to shoot first and inflict damage, they will surely win the bout.

2) Hayato - 6,000

Hayato is a very unique character in Free Fire MAX. His ability, Bushido, can be used to bypass armor and deal massive damage. With every 10% decrease in max HP, his armor penetration increases by 10%.

This makes him a deadly character to engage in combat. Even if an opponent has a level four helmet, armor penetration will inflict a lot of damage. While his ability is a high-risk, high-reward trade-off, it has its benefits in-game.

1) Luqueta - 8,000

Luqueta is a very hardy character in Free Fire MAX. His ability, Hat Trick, allows the user to permanently increase their HP in-game. For every kill secured during the match, users will gain 25 HP to a maximum of 50.

This bonus HP will allow the user to engage their remaining enemies without having to worry about dying. Furthermore, if the player finds themselves in a 1v2 situation, they'll easily be able to hold their ground.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at the characters' maximum levels.

Edited by Shaheen Banu