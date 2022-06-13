5 best Free Fire MAX Incubator skins released on Indian server (June 2022)

Garena's flagship tactical shooter, Free Fire MAX, is a free-to-play game featured consistently at the top of Google Play Store charts. However, like any other free game, Garena's popular BR shooter also has many in-app purchases, including several accessories, gear, and cosmetics.

Free Fire MAX offers several means for users to grab in-game items. One can use the store to directly make a purchase or participate in events for special edition and themed items. Similarly, the Luck Royale section is another mode of acquiring collectibles that boast high value in Garena Free Fire MAX.

Luck Royale has several sub-sections like Weapon Royale, Diamond Royale, Gold Royale, Faded Wheel, Moco Store, Incubator, and other time-limited options. Each of these sections flaunts a specific prize pool constituting various highly-coveted items, which one can acquire by using diamonds on spins.

Incubators are famous for their rare collectibles, including Evo-gun skins and costume bundles. These are time-limited and updated after a specific period to introduce such collectibles that are otherwise nearly impossible to obtain in Free Fire MAX. Thus, Incubators sometimes cost thousands of diamonds.

Note: The following list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

Incubator in Free Fire MAX: The best skins to have ever introduced in the Indian server as of June 2022

Usually, character bundles are the main highlight of any Incubator in Free Fire MAX, but some occasionally introduce skins for guns. Many highly rare guns have made it to the Indian server even before the launch of the MAX variant, and the trend has continued even this month, i.e., June 2022.

Readers can find the five best Incubator skins ever released on the Indian server as of June 2022 as follows:

1) AK - Unicorn's Rage Lava

Adjusted stats:

Ammo: +

Rate of fire: ++

Range: -

In April 2019, Garena unveiled the Unicorn's Rage series skins for one of the most popular weapons in the game, i.e., AK. Five collectibles from the series were released as part of the Incubator, which meant each of them required specific materials for the redemption.

Among the five Unicorn's Rage AK skins, Lava was arguably the best option, making the gun deadlier at close-range and boasting an impressive red-colored design. The "AK - Unicorn's Rage Lava" also showcased an orange-colored aura that signified the lava theme.

2) Scar - Ultimate Titan

Adjusted stats:

Damage: +

Rate of fire: ++

Ammo: -

Scar is another assault rifle in Free Fire MAX that users can find and equip quite easily on the battlefield. Hence, it is among the most-used guns in the BR mode due to its availability and effectiveness.

Garena introduced the Scar Incubator skins in the game in June 2019. Users could spot the silver-colored Ultimate Titan Scar among these skins, featuring a silvery aura around the gun.

3) M1014 - Apocalyptic Red

Adjusted stats:

Reload: +

Rate of fire: ++

Ammo: -

Introduced in July 2020, M1014's Apocalyptic skins were another series of Incubator prizes. All of the skins had a similar build and theme with different colors and VFX, so as the name suggests, "M1014 - Apocalyptic Red" was a red-colored skin that showcased fire-like special effects.

The Apocalyptic Red M1014 also has adjusted stats, making the base gun deadlier with a higher reload and firing speed. However, the decrease in magazine capacity serves as a downgrade.

4) MP40 - Dreamy Club

Adjusted stats:

Rate of fire: +

Ammo: ++

Range: -

MP40 is among the most popular guns in Free Fire MAX, regardless of the category. Thus, the gun's skins also become fan favorites as soon as the developers introduce them to the game.

One example of fan-favorite MP40 gun skins is the Poker series that Garena brought to the Incubator in December 2020. There were four options for the legendary Evo-gun MP40 skin.

The "MP40 - Dreamy Club" skin was the best option due to its impressive stats, making the base SMG a better close-range weapon. Furthermore, the radiating blue design is another reason Dreamy Club MP40 was the best in the series.

5) Groza - Thunder Electrified

Adjusted stats:

Armor Penetration: +

Damage: ++

Movement Speed: -

The final feature on this list is the Groza skin that the developers introduced recently in February 2022. It was reintroduced and removed from the Incubator a few days back alongside other skins from the same series.

The radiating blue-colored Groza skin, "Thunder Electrified," also had a gold-colored outline around its design that enhanced the overall look. Furthermore, the over-the-top VFX of lightning makes the gun stand out from other skins.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far