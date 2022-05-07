5 best Free Fire MAX pets for increasing K/D ratio in ranked mode (May 2022)

The ranked mode of Free Fire MAX is incredibly competitive, mainly because players generally desire to reach higher tiers and establish themselves as the best among their peers. Several factors can contribute significantly to accomplishing this goal.

The characters and pets chosen can play a significant role in determining the outcome of a match. Most users will likely be knowledgeable about the various characters available. However, they may be unaware of which pet to pick for ranked matches.

The following section looks at the five best pets in Free Fire MAX.

Note: This list reflects the writer’s opinion.

Top 5 Free Fire MAX pets to use in ranked mode (May 2022)

5) Dreki

Skill: Dragon Glare

Dreki has a unique ability called Dragon Glare in Free Fire MAX. When equipped, users will be able to spot one enemy using Med Kits within a 10m range, lasting for three seconds.

The ability’s utility will increase with an increase in its level. At the max level, individuals will be able to spot four opponents utilizing Med Kits in a 10m radius for a five-second duration.

This could be very valuable as knowing a foe’s location can help gamers plan their next move.

4) Ottero

Skill: Double Blubber

Ottero’s Double Blubber works well with various characters, and the ability regenerates EP whenever players use healing items such as a Treatment Pistol or Med Kit.

At the base level, the amount of EP restored by individuals is 35% of the total HP recovered. When the pet reaches its highest potential, the percentage will increase to 65%.

Gamers can combine Ottero with a character like K. They would be able to easily convert the collected EP at a faster rate.

3) Falco

Skill: Skyline Spree

Falco is one of the best choices for Free Fire MAX's Battle Royale mode, as its particular skill results in a 15% increase in gliding speed upon skydive. It also raises the diving speed after the parachute opens by 25%.

These two percentages will become 45% and 50%, respectively, at the highest level, enabling gamers to land faster than their foes. Additionally, the ability applies to the entire team, so one user in the duo/squad can pick Falco.

Nonetheless, gamers must avoid the pet if they want to play Clash Squad-ranked matches.

2) Rockie

Skill: Stay Chill

Rockie was added in the OB24 update of the game back in 2020. When the pet is being used in Free Fire MAX, the cooldown times of any equipped character abilities are reduced by 6%. At the highest level, the reduction becomes 15%.

For example, if Rockie is equipped, the Stay Chill skill will reduce Xayne’s cooldown time from 150 seconds to 127.5 seconds.

1) Mr. Waggor

Skill: Smooth Gloo

Mr. Waggor is probably the best option to choose from in the battle royale title. Gloo Walls play a crucial role regardless of the mode, and the pet can generate them.

At level 1, when users do not have any Gloo Wall grenades, Mr. Waggor will be able to produce one every 120 seconds. Meanwhile, at the highest level, if a player has less than two Gloo Walls, Mr. Waggor will create one every 100 seconds.

Edited by Siddharth Satish