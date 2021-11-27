5 best Free Fire MAX pets for strategic gameplay

Pets in Free Fire MAX play a vital role. They provide numerous benefits to players and indirectly enhance their combat capabilities. While having a pet is not mandatory in-game, keeping a few on standby is always a good idea.

As helpful as they are during matches, players need to identify which pets will benefit their playstyle and strategy. While some are situational and well suited to a specific character combo, others can be used for general purposes.

Pets mentioned in this article provide strategic bonuses that will be useful to all players. If used correctly, their abilities can be leveraged to secure a Booyah easily.

Note: All abilities are at the pets' maximum level.

These Free Fire MAX pets are great for strategic gameplay

5) Agent Hop

Agent Hop's Bouncing Bonus provides players with free EP. As zones shrink during a Free Fire MAX match, they will gain 50 EP. Once stored, the EP will convert to HP when users take damage, saving them the trouble of using medkits.

4) Rockie

Rockie's "Stay Chill'' ability has become a fan favorite in Free Fire MAX. Players who use characters with active abilities prefer him over other pets. He reduces the cooldown time of active skills by 15%, enabling them to be used sooner. This comes in handy during intense gunfights.

3) Ottero

Ottero's Double Blubber provides gamers with EP upon using medkits or treatment pistols. The amount of EP recovered is 65% of the HP recovered, saving them the trouble of finding mushrooms to recover their EP. Additionally, users will be able to heal more often passively.

2) Falco

Falco's "Skyline Spree" ability allows gamers to rapidly descend during the start of the game. It grants 45% to gliding speed upon entering a skydive and an additional 50% increase in diving speed after parachutes are deployed. The bonus is applied to the entire team.

1) Robo

Robo's Wall Enforcement ability adds an added layer of protection to gloo walls. It buffs up the item's defensive capabilities by providing a shield with 100 HP. Although characters like Xayne can quickly destroy gloo walls, the added protection is beneficial in typical scenarios.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: The list is in no particular order. The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Ravi Iyer