5 best Free Fire outfits for new players (2022)

Garena Free Fire is a popular free-to-play tactical shooter that features tons of in-app purchases. Gamers can buy diamonds, the in-game currency, to acquire different kinds of collectibles to customize their characters in the game. These collectibles can be outfits that often cost a fortune.

The costumes in Free Fire are highly sought-after, so developers also focus on introducing newer items with each update. Usually, highly rare outfit sets are available in the store's sections, Lucky Royale, time-limited events, and even redemption codes revealed by Garena.

Garena Free Fire: 5 impressive outfits that beginners should get in the game (2022)

Beginners often buy diamonds in the events or the Lucky Royale section to catch up with their friends. However, the store's bundle section and Magic Cube redemption are more suitable for them to acquire an outfit they like.

Therefore, the costume bundles that new users should receive in Garena Free Fire are given as follows:

1) The Weekend Runner bundle

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Price - 899 diamonds (Store's bundle section)

The Weekend Runner bundle was seen in the game for the first time in August 2022, and after that, it made several returns via plenty of events. The outfit boasts a gray-colored top with black outfits underneath, and the outfits also have radiant blue stripes that give the bundle an advanced look.

The constituent outfits of The Week Runner bundle are given below:

The Week Runner (Head)

The Week Runner (Top)

The Week Runner (Bottom)

The Week Runner (Shoes)

2) Dynastic Warlord bundle

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Price - 899 diamonds (Store's bundle section)

Dynastic Warlord bundle is arguably one of the most magnificent collectibles in Garena Free Fire in terms of design. The costume set, with its impressive mask and multi-colored (primarily red) Japanese cultural outfits, is available in the store among the other options.

Garena introduced it in July 2021, and it was later made available in the store. The constituent outfits of the Dynastic Warlord bundle are given below:

Dynastic Warlord (Head)

Dynastic Warlord (Set)

3) Bioforge bundle

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Price - One Magic Cube (Store's Magic Cube section)

The warrior-like gray-colored outfit set is quite impressive due to its intricate detailing. The outfits in the Biforge bundle seem a lot like armor with the use of red and gold colors.

The date of the Bioforge outfit's introduction goes way back to September 2018. However, users can get the costume bundle from the Magic Cube section right now.

The constituent outfits of the Bioforge bundle are given below:

Bioforge (Head)

Bioforge (Mask)

Bioforge (Top)

Bioforge (Bottom)

Bioforge (Shoes)

4) Bandit bundle

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Price - One Magic Cube (Store's Magic Cube section)

The next on the list is the Bandit bundle, one of the latest additions to the Magic Cube section. It was a part of Vigilante Strike Diamond Royale in April 2019 and received much love from the fans.

Once Garena removed the Bandit bundle from the Lucky Royale section, it was seen again in Free Fire on several occasions, especially in the Magic Cube section.

The constituent outfits of the Bandit bundle are given below:

Bandit (Head)

Bandit (Top)

Bandit (Bottom)

Bandit (Shoes)

5) Golden Sunrise bundle

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Price - 899 diamonds (Store's bundle section)

It is an Egyptian-themed gold and black outfit set with white sneakers and is one of the new additions to the store's bundle section. Golden Sunrise bundle was introduced in the game in July 2021 via Fantasy Hacker Store, alongside several other limited-period items.

The costume looks fascinating, especially with the Nemes, the head cloth worn by Pharaohs. The constituent outfits of the Golden Sunrise bundle are given below:

Golden Sunrise (Head)

Golden Sunrise (Facepaint)

Golden Sunrise (Top)

Golden Sunrise (Bottom)

Golden Sunrise (Shoes)

Note: This list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinions. Indian players should avoid installing Free Fire and should download its MAX variant to access their game accounts as the former has been blocked in their country as of February 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far