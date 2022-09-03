5 best Free Fire outfits released during collaborations

Free Fire players love to hoard fancy costume bundles, and the developers regularly release new designs.

There is usually always an event in the game that offers a costume as a reward. While some costumes don't ever get the limelight, others garner notable attention due to their distinctive design. Outfits unveiled during Free Fire's collaboration events grab an impressive amount of attention in the community. Here are five such outfits that players should look out for.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is currently banned in India. Players from the country should avoid playing the game. They can play the MAX variant instead.

5 unique bundles released during Free Fire collaboration events

5) Cyber Bounty Hunter bundle - CR7

The Cyber Bounty Hunter bundle was unveiled in December 2020, during Free Fire's global collaboration with professional footballer Cristiano Ronaldo (CR7). It was obtainable via the Faded Wheel event.

The collaboration was named Operation Chrono. This specific bundle was one of the themed items, and the hairstyle is one of the most popular parts of the entire outfit.

The bundle contains:

Cyber Bounty Hunter - Head

Cyber Bounty Hunter - Mask

Cyber Bounty Hunter - Top

Cyber Bounty Hunter - Bottom

Cyber Bounty Hunter - Shoes

4) Saitama's Pajamas bundle - One Punch Man

Saitama's Pajamas bundle is one of the most unique skins ever released in Free Fire. The set made its way to the BR shooter as part of the themed items released during the One Punch Man collaboration, and it embodies the anime's classic humor and absurdity.

The collaboration took place in January 2021, and the bundle was available via the One Punch Man special Luck Royale. Dedicated fans spent several diamonds to ensure they received the bundle.

The bundle contains:

Saitama's Pajamas - Head/Mask

Saitama's Pajamas - Top

Saitama's Pajamas - Bottom

Saitama's Pajamas - Shoes

3) Plan Bermuda bundle - Money Heist

The Money Heist collaboration bundle, Plan Bermuda, was first introduced to Free Fire in September 2020. The same collaboration (along with the Plan Bermuda bundle) was made available once again in December 2021.

The bundle has a red theme that stands out from the crowd. Although the bundle has circulated in the game multiple times via several events, it is still considered to be rare.

The Plan Bermuda bundle must be equipped in its entirety. It cannot be divided into parts.

2) Indigo bundle - Justin Bieber

Free Fire's global collaboration with international star Justin Bieber is currently ongoing. The collaboration is also a part of the title's fifth anniversary celebrations. The developers will be offering free and premium in-game items and cosmetics during the collaboration period from August 5 to September 13.

The Indigo bundle is one of the most sought-after cosmetics available during the collaboration. The bundle was introduced via the Mystery Shop event, in which users could acquire it at a notable discount of up to 90%.

The bundle is J.Bieb's exclusive outfit. Users can create interesting costume combinations by mixing and matching the parts.

The bundle contains:

Indigo - Head/Mask

Indigo - Top

Indigo - Bottom

Indigo - Shoes

1) Soldier Nightmare - BTS

The Soldier Nightmare bundle is one of the seven BTS exclusive bundles launched in March 2022 during Free Fire's global collaboration with the iconic K-pop band.

This specific bundle is themed in blue and sports a mysterious look. The different parts of the Soldier Nightmare bundle fit in well with other outfits and are highly customizable.

The bundle contains:

Soldier Nightmare - Head

Soldier Nightmare - Mask

Soldier Nightmare - Top

Soldier Nightmare - Bottom

Soldier Nightmare - Shoes

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the author's personal opinion.

