5 best Free Fire pet abilities for on-field combat support

Certain pets in Free Fire don't just play a supportive role but tend to directly affect the match's outcome. Even though they don't do damage to opponents, their abilities allow users to fight better in-game.

Most of these pets have become popular in the community and are considered meta. While they may not be suited to all playstyles, they definitely provide on-field combat support to the user.

Ideal pet abilities for on-field combat support in Free Fire

5) Beaston

Beaston's Helping Hand ability enables the user to throw grenades 30% farther. This applies to normal grenades, gloo walls, flashbangs, and smoke grenades in Free Fire.

Although this ability is situational, players who rely on grenades and other tactical items will benefit greatly. Being able to throw gloo walls farther allows for numerous tactical options when rushing.

4) Ottero

Ottero's Double Blubber ability provides the user with EP while using medkits. The EP recovered is equal to 65% of HP recovered. This ability essentially turns medkits into inhalers in Free Fire.

Players using this pet can easily recover EP without the need to eat Mushrooms. Additionally, the EP recovered can later be used to passively heal when required.

3) Robo

Robo's Wall Enforcement ability provides an added layer of defense to gloo walls. A shield with a value of 100 HP is added to the gloo wall. This buffs up the wall to a large extent.

Given how gloo walls are meta items in Free Fire, having them made stronger is always useful. While they still won't stop Skyler's Riptide Rhythm ability, opponents using guns won't be able to break them easily.

2) Mr. Waggor

Mr. Waggor's Smooth Gloo ability provides the user with gloo walls. If there are less than two gloo wall grenades in the inventory, Mr. Waggor can produce one. This ability works every 100 seconds.

This pet is useful to Free Fire players who rely heavily on gloo walls. Even though they can be found all over the map quite easily, being able to get free gloo walls is beneficial.

1) Agent Hop

Agent Hop's Bouncing Bonus ability provides the user with EP. Every time the safe zone shrinks, players receive 50 EP. This allows the user to gain EP, which can later be used to passively heal slowly.

Having Agent Hop as a pet is great for Free Fire characters like A124. Players can use the EP to heal rapidly and not have to rely on medkits. Furthermore, always having a full EP bar is beneficial during the match.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The pet abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

Edited by Shaheen Banu