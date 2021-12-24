A124 vs Nairi vs Chrono: Which Free Fire character is better for aggressive gameplay?

Among all the characters in Free Fire, those that have abilities that suit aggressive gameplay styles are adored by the community. They allow players to go all-out during combat and secure eliminations.

However, with so many to choose from, knowing which one to use for all situations can be rather confusing. Three of the best characters with aggressive abilities are A134, Chrono, and Nairi. However, only one of them can be the best in-game. Who is it? Read on to find out.

Note: The character abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

Detailed comparison of A124, Chrono, and Nairi in Free Fire

1) A124, Chrono, and Nairi abilities

A124's ability

A124's ability is known as the 'Thrill of Battle.' It is active in nature and helps with rapid healing. When used, it rapidly converts 60 Ep to HP in four seconds. Also, there is a cooldown period of 10 seconds.

Chrono's ability

Chrono's ability is known as 'Time Turner.' It is active in nature and helps provide extra defense. When used, a dome-shaped forcefield is created. It can absorb 800 damage and last for six seconds. Also, it has a cooldown period of 120 seconds.

Nairi's ability

Nairi's ability is known as 'Ice Iron.' It is passive in nature and helps provide a buff to gloo walls. Once placed, the gloo walls recover 30% durability every second. Additionally, users do 25% increased damage to gloo walls while using ARs.

2) A124, Chrono, and Nairi in combat

A124 in combat

A124 is excellent for solo players and those who lead rushes in Free Fire. With the ability to rapidly convert EP to HP, staying alive during intense gunfights becomes easy.

Chrono in combat

Chrono is excellent for team fights in Free Fire. Once the forcefield is set up, players can use it to take cover from bullets and move to safety. Additionally, they can peek out of the shield and throw grenades to push the enemy back.

Nairi in combat

Nairi plays a dual role in combat. He can place gloo walls that last longer under fire and do increased damage to enemy gloo walls while using an AR. This makes the character well suited to both offensive and defensive gameplay.

Verdict

All three characters are useful for aggressive gameplay in Free Fire. However, when it comes to being able to constantly push the enemy, A124 is the best option.

Her ability to self-sustain and rapidly heal in combat is vital to survival. Since most gunfights are decided based on who has more HP left, she would win in most scenarios.

No doubt Chrono and Nairi are useful characters in Free Fire. However, they tend to be more focused on defense rather than offense. While gloo wall regeneration is useful, it can easily be shattered by grenades or abilities.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu