A124 vs Skyler vs Elite Andrew: Which Free Fire character is better for rank push?

Rank pushing is a long and tedious task in Free Fire, so players spend many hours a day attempting to climb ranks. Initially, the process is easy. However, the competition gets tough as time passes, and progress is slow.

Nevertheless, some players keep grinding and pushing forward with the help of certain characters like A124, Skyler, and Elite Andrew. All three are adept at rank pushes, but only one is the best. Who is it? Read on to find out.

Detailed comparison of A124, Skyler, and Elite Andrew in Free Fire

1) Abilities of A124, Skyler, and Elite Andrew

A124

A124's Thrill of Battle helps with HP recovery. When activated, the ability rapidly converts 60 EP to HP within 4 seconds. Once used, there is a cooldown period of 10 seconds.

Skyler

Skyler's Riptide Rhythm, when activated, sends forth a sonic wave, damaging five gloo walls in its path. It has an effective range of 100 meters and a cooldown period of 40 seconds. Users can also regenerate HP from placing gloo walls.

Elite Andrew

Elite Andrew's Wolf Pack decreases vest durability loss by 12%. Damage reduction is also boosted by 11%. An additional 15% damage reduction can also be obtained from every teammate carrying this ability.

2) A124, Skyler, and Elite Andrew in combat

A124 in combat

A124 is perfect for solo players in Free Fire. Her ability allows users to rapidly heal as long as EP is available. They can use it to consistently apply pressure on foes during combat.

Skyler in combat

Skyler specializes in destroying gloo walls in Free Fire, making him a good choice for aggressive rushers. Gamers can utilize his ability to even heal during intense gunfights.

Elite Andrew in combat

Elite Andrew's ability ensures that armor lasts longer in Free Fire. Additionally, players gain bonus damage reduction from all sources. With more teammates using this ability, it becomes stronger.

Verdict

All three characters are very diverse in abilities and play styles. However, when it comes to rank pushes, Skyler is the best. His power has a low cooldown time, he can quickly destroy gloo walls, and he heals during combat.

Since gloo walls are the meta utility item in Free Fire, he is the perfect counter to them. No doubt A124 and Elite Andrew's abilities are powerful, but one requires EP to function, while the other focuses solely on defense.

Note: The character abilities mentioned are at their maximum level. Also, this article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Ravi Iyer