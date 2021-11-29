5 best Free Fire pets after the addition of Agent Hop

Agent Hop is the newest pet in Free Fire. The Bouncing Bonus ability is powerful as it provides players with EP after every zone shrink. However, not every player has use for EP, which leads to the question of which pets are still the best.

While there are many that can be considered great options, a few of them truly stand out. The pets on this list support all playstyles and are well suited for beginners and seasoned players alike.

Note: All abilities are at the pets' maximum level.

Aside from Agent Hop, these are some of the best pets to use in Free Fire

1) Detective Panda

Panda's Blessing is a simple yet efficient ability in Free Fire. Every time a player gets an elimination, 10HP is restored. It's a great ability for aggressive players.

When paired with Jota, this ability becomes even stronger. If done correctly, players won't even need medkits for most of the match.

2) Mr. Waggor

Smooth Gloo is the perfect ability for players who love using gloo walls. When there are less than two gloo wall grenades in the inventory, Mr. Waggor can produce one every 100 seconds.

This is extremely useful during ranked matches. Given that players tend to use many gloo walls, having an endless supply will be beneficial.

3) Dr. Beanie

Dashy Duckwalk is an amazing ability to have for players who like to prioritize stealth. It increases movement speed by 60% when moving while crouching. Players can use this ability to sneak up on opponents, move quickly while taking cover and stay low while still being able to move rapidly.

4) Poring

The Stitch and Patch ability increases helmet and armor durability every second. It also prevents level three armor and helmets from being destroyed. While this may not sound like much, it has its uses. When paired with characters like Elite Andrew, players will never have to worry about finding fresh armor during a match.

5) Robo

Robo is a very useful pet in Free Fire. The Wall Enforcement ability adds a shield to gloo walls. This provides an additional 100 HP, making the gloo wall even stronger.

Although Xyane's and Skyler's abilities will be able to break down the gloo wall with ease, it provides good protection from other opponents.

Note: The list is in no particular order. The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

