5 best Free Fire pets for beginners

Free Fire beginners often face difficulty when it comes to choosing the perfect character and pet to improve their gameplay.

Most of the 17 pets offered by the game are endowed with unique abilities. These special skills can be paired with a character to get the best results in matches.

Free Fire pets to help beginners in their journey

Newbies can choose the following options to improve their gameplay:

1) Rockie

Rockie and its ability (Image via Free Fire)

Most of the powerful active characters, ranging from Chrono to Wukong, have long cooldown times. Players can use Rockie’s ability, Stay Chill, to reduce their cooldown time by 6%.

2) Robo

Robo and its ability (Image via Free Fire)

Robo is one of the most powerful pets in Free Fire and can be used to block damage caused to gloo walls and shields by Skyler and Xayne. Its ability, Wall Enforcement, adds a shield to the destroyed gloo wall and helps recover 60 HP.

3) Falco

Falco and its ability (Image via Free Fire)

Many beginners can choose to drop to their locations quickly to gain an advantage over their opponents. In this case, Skyline Spree increases the gliding speed by 15% and diving speed by 25%.

4) Beaston

Beaston and its ability (Image via Free Fire)

Beginners often struggle with throwing grenades and cannot estimate the distance correctly. In such a case, Beaston’s ability, Helping Hand, increases the throwing distance of grenades, flashbangs, etc., by 10%.

5) Moony

Moony and its ability (Image via Free Fire)

Avoiding damage in Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches in Free Fire is nearly impossible, and beginners tend to get a little distracted while using med-kits, bandages, etc. Hence, they can use Moony's ability, Paranormal Protection, to reduce damage by 20% when in the interaction countdown phase.

Also Read

Note: All abilities are at the pets' minimum level. Players can level up their pets to make them more powerful.

Disclaimer: The article is based on the preferences of the writer. The choice of pets is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on one's playstyle.

Edited by Ravi Iyer