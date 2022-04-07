5 best Free Fire pets for combat advantage in April 2022

Pets are an admirable element of Garena Free Fire. Not only do they serve players as their companions, but they also have certain abilities to aid them in various situations. While some carry the skills to support survival gameplay, a few can provide gamers with combat advantages.

Their selection should be based on various factors such as characters being used, game modes, playstyles, and more. Hence, it's necessary for gamers to choose the appropriate pet to get timely aid during combat on the battleground.

Note: The following list of pets only represents the author's views, and the abilities described are at their maximum level.

Best Free Fire pets that players can equip to assist in intense combat

5) Moony

Ability: Paranormal Protection

While healing, gamers can't move until the countdown of a few seconds gets over. But even during that short time, players often get eliminated due to the enemies' quick attacks. Here, Moony can play a vital role.

With Moony's Paranormal Protection ability, the damage to the users is reduced by 35% when they are in interaction countdown. e.g., while using medkits and repair kits.

4) Dreki

Ability: Dragon Glare

Dreki's Dragon Glare ability can spot up to four opponents who use medkits within a range of 30 meters. However, the effects only last for five seconds.

Dragon Glare can be great in close-range battles where there are several shelters and solid covers for enemies to hide. Users can spot damaged foes and immediately rush at them to confirm the victory.

3) Dr. Beanie

Ability: Dashy Duckwalk

In Free Fire, players can mute the sound generated by their footsteps by walking in the crouch position. But the movement speed gets reduced drastically in this state.

With Dr. Beanie's Dashy Duckwalk ability, users can increase their movement speed by 60% when in a crouch position.

2) Poring

Ability: Stitch And Patch

Helmets and armor play a significant role in safeguarding players from bullets fired by enemies. However, these only have certain damage-holding capacity and get destroyed after resisting some attacks.

Poring's Stitch And Patch ability increases the users' helmet and armor durability by one every second. Additionally, it also prevents up to level-3 helmet and armor from being destroyed. Thus, it is the best choice for rushers.

1) Detective Panda

Ability: Panda's Blessings

While in a combat state, the main focus of Free Fire players goes to the HP bar. Once the HP is finished, warfare will no longer be there for them to carry on.

Hence, to keep HP sustained, Detective Panda's ability "Panda's Blessings" can be a prime choice. It restores users' 10 HP for each kill they confirm.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India. Consequently, players from the country should access their player IDs via the MAX variant.

Edited by Shaheen Banu