5 best Free Fire pets for healing, utilities, and combat support in November 2021

Free Fire is packed with distinguishing features that set it apart from other games on the platform. Pets are not only companions on the battlefield but they also provide assistance to players with a unique set of abilities that enrich the gameplay.

While they are not as powerful as the characters, they provide a modest advantage in various areas, including healing and utility usage. Players can purchase these from the shop using diamonds. The majority of these cost 699 diamonds, while the ones without any skill require 299 diamonds.

In the "Charge the Portal to Come Home" event, players can also get one for free.

Note: The list is based on the writer's preferences.

Most effective pets in Free Fire

5) Beaston (Skill: Helping Hand)

Beaston increases the distance of throwables (Image via Free Fire)

The Beaston pet can immensely aid users in terms of gameplay as it enhances the utility of throwables, such as Gloo Wall, Grenade, Flashbang and Smoke Grenade. When the pet is equipped, the throwing distance of all these items rise by 10%, eventually becoming 30% when the pet reaches the highest level.

4) Spirit Fox (Skill: Well Fed)

Spirit Fox's skill is called Well Fed (Image via Free Fire)

Spirit Fox takes the next position in this list and is an incredible option for gamers due to its Well Fed skill. While the users are utilizing a Med Kit, they will be restoring an extra 4 HP, and it reaches 10 HP at pet Level 7 (maximum). The regained health can prove crucial for players.

3) Ottero (Skill: Double Blubber)

Otterro pet goes well with K and A124 (Image via Free Fire)

Ottero is the best pet to be used with K and A124. It can quickly convert EP to HP. When gamers have this pet equipped, they will receive some EP while using Treatment Pistol or Med Kit. The amount they gain is 35% at the initial level, and it further rises to 65% when the pet is at its maximum potential.

2) Detective Panda (Skill: Panda’s Blessing)

Panda’s Blessing is beneficial for aggressive gameplay (Image via Free Fire)

Detective Panda supports aggressive gameplay very well as users will receive health points every time players eliminate their opponents. Though the HP restored is relatively low, it can be a game-changer. First, they will get only 4 HP after a kill, but this increases to 10 HP per kill at ability Level 3.

1) Mr. Waggor (Skill: Smooth Gloo)

Mr. Waggor is the most used pet in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Mr. Waggor was the most utilized pet last year, primarily due to its skill that generates Gloo Wall. In the higher division of the game, Gloo Walls form an essential element of gameplay. When the pet is at Level 1, players will get one Gloo Wall grenade every 120 seconds if the user does not possess any.

Coming to the highest level, players will get a grenade every 100 seconds when they have less than two equipped.

