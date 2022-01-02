5 best Free Fire pets to pair with Alok in 2022

Characters are one of the core pillars of the Free Fire experience. They are equipped with a unique ability to assist gamers ramp up their performance during matches.

Over the years, numerous characters with various abilities have been released in Free Fire. However, Alok continues to remain one of the primary choices for users.

Drop the Beat makes the character a versatile option, increasing the movement speed by 10%. Additionally, the HP recovery effect of 5 HP per second in a 5m wide radius enables players to heal without medkits.

The ability remains active for 5 seconds at the first level, and individuals can use it every 45 seconds. Adding a pets' ability to Alok can make him even more potent, and certain combinations work better than others.

Note: The choice of pet is subjective, and the list provided below is on the writer's preference. All the skills mentioned are at the lowest level.

Best characters to pair with Alok in Free Fire

All the pets mentioned in the list below are available in the store for 699 diamonds.

5) Falco

With Falco, users can quickly land and collect the loot (Image via Free Fire)

Skill: Skyline Spree

Falco's skill is indispensable in the battle royale mode due to its influence on the landing speed. With the pet skill being equipped by at least one player in the team, the entire squad will benefit with a 15% boost in the gliding speed after diving from the plane.

On the other hand, after opening the parachute, the landing speed witnesses a 25% surge.

With Falco, users can quickly land and collect the loot. Moreover, after landing, a common practice among the players is to activate Alok's ability, making the collection of resources even faster.

4) Beaston

Beaston's ability offers additional range to utilities (Image via Free Fire)

Skill: Helping Hand

Although Beaston's Helping Hand does not directly sync with Alok's enhanced movement and health, it still provides a nice perk. The ability offers additional range to utilities, including grenades, gloo walls, flashbangs, and smoke grenades, by 10%.

Users can place gloo walls even further, which may benefit them when creating cover while rushing at enemies.

3) Dreki

Dreki's skill is well suited to aggressive gameplay (Image via Free Fire)

Skill: Dragon Glare

Dreki comes equipped with Dragon Glare, which is similar to Clu's ability. Dragon Glare is well suited to aggressive gameplay since it will detect an opponent using medkits with a 10m range.

While engaging in close-range encounters, users can use this information to take advantage of the situation and rush at them, catching the enemy off-guard.

2) Rockie

Rockie helps with cooldown management (Image via Free Fire)

Skill: Stay Chill

Rockie is beneficial to pair with any character with an active ability. It reduces the cooldown time of such skills by 6% at the first level. Thus, there will be a 2.7-second reduction in the cooldown time of Alok's ability at the first level.

Stay Chill will reduce the cooldown time by 15% at the highest level, which roughly translates to a 6.75-second reduction. This implies that players can use Drop the Beat every 38.25 seconds.

1) Mr. Waggor

Mr. Waggor (Image via Free Fire)

Skill: Smooth Gloo

Mr. Waggor has been the most utilized pet in Free Fire for a reason. Its fantastic ability provides users with gloo walls, an essential piece of utility at higher tiers. Initially, users will get a gloo wall every 120 seconds when none are available.

After leveling up, Mr. Waggor will produce one gloo wall grenade every 100 seconds whenever gamers have less than two of these available. The use of this utility item can heavily influence the game's outcome.

