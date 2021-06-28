5 best Free Fire pets to pair with Skyler in June 2021

Garena Free Fire hosts a plethora of characters and pets possessing unique skills. These skills provide an advantage to the players on the ground.

Skyler is perhaps one of the strongest characters in Free Fire. He possesses the active ability called Riptide Rhythm that allows players to break the gloo walls within a specific range. Also, upon deploying gloo walls, Skyler boosts the HP of the player.

With this skill, when Skyler is paired with a suitable pet, he becomes unstoppable on the ground. Therefore, this article lists some of the best pets that players can pair with Skyler to increase his effectiveness on the ground.

Best Free Fire pets for Skyler

1) Rockie

Rockie has a skill known as Stay Chill. This ability decreases the cooldown time of Skyler's equipped active skill by 6% at Rockie's default level 1.

After reaching pet level 7 and skill level 3, the active skill cooldown time of Skyler will reduce by 15%. Therefore, Skyler can use his skills more frequently with a much shorter CD (cooldown) period.

2) Robo

Robo in Free Fire

Robo's skill, Wall Enforcement, compliments Skyler's ability well. The pet's ability provides a shield to the deployed gloo wall and provides an additional 60 HP. As a result, if Skyler deploys a gloo wall, it increases the player's HP and boosts the gloo wall's durability. Robo also adds extra defense by constructing a shield before the gloo wall.

3) Detective Panda

Detective Panda is a pet for aggressive players. As Skyler is one of the best choices for aggressive players, Panda can assist him in gaining an HP advantage. Detective Panda's ability - Panda's Blessings - restores 4 HP upon each kill made by the player at level 1.

At skill level 3 (maximum level), Panda restores 10 HP upon each kill.

4) Mr. Waggor

Mr. Waggor in Free Fire

Smooth Gloo is Mr. Waggor's skill. If a player does not have any gloo wall grenades, it will create one every two minutes at the primary level (Level 1).

If a player possesses less than two gloo wall grenades, Mr. Waggor, at skill level 3, can create one every 100 seconds. Skyler benefits from this ability since it gives him a continuous supply of Gloo Walls.

5) Poring

Poring in Free Fire

Poring possesses the ability known as Stitch and Patch. The pet adds one helmet and shield durability every three seconds. It also protects level 1 armor and helmets from destruction and increases armor durability.

The pet's capability rises by one helmet and vest each second as it maximizes. It also helps to protect armor level 3 from damage.

Disclaimer: This list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Srijan Sen