5 best Free Fire pets to pair with Xayne after OB32 update

Since characters are one of the most crucial elements of Free Fire, the developers bring new ones and adjust the existing ones. With the most recent update, Xayne was one of the characters whose ability was buffed, making it more valuable on the battlefield.

Now, at the base level of its ability, users receive 80 health temporarily (decaying over time). There’s also 80% increased damage to Gloo Walls and shields. These two effects last for 15 seconds, and there’s a 150-second cool down after each usage.

Many users who own the character in Free Fire search for the best pets they can pair with it to further enhance their overall performance.

Top pets to pair with Xayne after Free Fire OB32 update

5) Night Panther

Skill: Weight Training

Night Panther is an excellent pet for those users who play aggressively on the battlefield as its particular skill increases the inventory space. It increases by 15 at the base level, eventually increasing to 45 at the highest.

This skill will also help users if they do not find a backpack in the early stages of a Battle Royale match. However, they should avoid it for the Clash Squad mode.

4) Falco

Skill: Skyline Spree

Skyline Spree is one of the best skills to play Battle Royale mode. It leads to a 15% increase in the overall gliding speed upon skydive, and there’s also a 25% rise in diving speed once the parachute opens. When the pet reaches the max level, these two effects become 45% and 50%, respectively.

Using it, gamers can land quicker on the map and quickly loot the required items. Like Night Panther, users shouldn’t use it for Clash Squad).

3) Detective Panda

Skill: Panda’s Blessings

Detective Panda is another good option for gamers to pair alongside the Xayne character in Free Fire. The unique skill restores four health points whenever individuals acquire a kill during the match. The amount of health regained after each frag becomes ten at the peak level of the pet.

This may not seem like much, but bonus health may come in the clutch to help them obtain the Booyah.

2) Dreki

Skill: Dragon Glare

Dreki pet’s skill will allow gamers to locate one opponent utilizing a Med Kit within a 10-meter range for a total of three seconds. At the max level, it will detect four adversaries employing Med Kits within a 30-meter range for a total of 5 seconds.

Knowing the opponents’ position will help them immensely, and they can take them down by surprise when they are using the Med Kits.

1) Rockie

Skill: Stay Chill

Rockie takes the top spot on this list, and the pet is incredible to pair with all the characters in Free Fire who have active abilities. It essentially lowers the cooldown time, and at the lowest level, there’s a 6% reduction, becoming 15% after the pet is taken to level 7.

As a result, gamers will be able to use the Xtreme Encounter ability of Xayne more frequently due to the lowered cooldown time.

Note: This list is based on the writer’s opinion, and the choice of pets in Free Fire is subjective.

Edited by Srijan Sen