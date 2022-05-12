5 best Free Fire pets for rush gameplay in Season 27

Rushing is a vital aspect of Free Fire matches. It allows players to use brute force and tactics to push their opponents out of position. If the enemy fails to fall back, they get pinned down and subsequently killed in action.

Although guns and character abilities are the main driving force behind rush attacks, pets can also make a huge difference. While their skill cannot directly change the situation's outcome, it can provide players with perks.

Note: Sportskeeda does not encourage Indian players to play Free Fire since it is banned in the country. They can opt for the MAX version instead.

Free Fire pets that will give players an edge in rush gameplay

5) Beaston

Beaston is one of the strangest and most overlooked pets in Free Fire. His skill, Helping Hand, is not considered useful in most instances. However, when it comes to rush gameplay, it will give players an edge.

When using the pet, players will be able to throw all grenades 10% further. This is useful for deploying gloo walls to block incoming fire and tossing flashbangs to disable opponents.

4) Rockie

Rockie's skill, Stay Chill, stays true to its name by lowering the cooldown duration of the character's active ability in Free Fire. At the base level, it reduces the time by 6%.

Although this reduction may not seem like much, for certain characters such as Chrono, Wukong, and Xayne, 6% will make a difference. Additionally, characters such as DJ Alok, Dimitri, and Skyler benefit a lot as well.

3) Ottero

During a rush, players are bound to sustain damage. In most cases, they use a medkit to heal up. By using Ottero and his skill, Double Blubber, players will not only regain HP but EP as well.

Although the amount of EP gained is limited to 35% of HP recovered, it will come in handy in combat situations. Players can use the stored EP to heal passively and return to the fight soon.

2) Robo

Robo's skill, Wall Enforcement, is particularly useful in rush attacks. It buffs up the defensive capabilities of gloo walls by adding a shield on top of it. This increases its durability by 60 hit points.

The added HP will ensure that each gloo wall will provide more defensive time to users. Additionally, if opponents don't have anti-gloo wall abilities, a lot of ammunition will be wasted in trying to break them down.

1) Detective Panda

Skilled players who initiate a rush are bound to kill opponents in the process. However, during the exchange of fire, they also sustain damage. While medkits and stored EP are a great way to recover HP, there's another option.

Using Detective Panda's skill, Panda's Blessings, players will be able to recover HP by killing opponents. At the pet's lowest level, four hit points will be restored to players for every kill secured.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

