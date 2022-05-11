Top 3 reasons why Free Fire's Chrono isn't as popular as DJ Alok anymore

Following the OB31 update in Free Fire, Chrono has fallen on hard times. His ability was nerfed and his in-game utility was severely limited. While a few players still cling to the character, his combat usefulness has faded.

To fill the void and power vacuum created by this behemoth, DJ Alok soon rose to absolution. If he wasn't already the fan-favorite in-game, he now is. Despite this, many claims that DJ Alok is inferior to Chrono but to understand why that's not the case, here are a few reasons to back up the statement.

Note: Sportskeeda does not encourage Indian players to play Free Fire since it is banned. They can opt for the MAX version instead.

Here's why Free Fire players should stop using Chrono and switch to DJ Alok

1) Tactical superiority

When it comes to tactical superiority on the battlefield, no one comes close to DJ Alok. His ability, Drop The Beat, can help carry a team to victory under the harshest of circumstances.

With a low cooldown time of 45 seconds, it can be used liberally during combat. This makes it well suited for all kinds of game modes and tactics. Lastly, with the buffs being powerful at a base level, the user truly gets value for money.

On the other hand, Chrono offers very little in terms of tactical utility. His ability, Time Turner, has an extremely long cooldown time even at max level and can be outdone by a gloo wall in certain instances.

2) Same price as Chrono

Buying characters in Free Fire can be a costly affair. Real-world money has to be used to obtain diamonds to purchase characters in-game. These are literal digital investments, so buying Chrono for 599 diamonds makes no sense.

Since DJ Alok costs the same amount, investing in him makes more sense. Furthermore, since the character provides more tactical utility, the high price can be easily justified

While Chrono does offer a good ability for 599 diamonds, it doesn't hold a candle to DJ Alok. Nairi, who costs 499 diamonds, is still a better choice than Chrono as his ability has dual features.

3) Goes well with other characters

Since DJ Alok is primarily a supporting character in Free Fire, his ability goes well with most builds. Players can use it with aggressive builds or defensive ones. The ability is so good that it can be used by itself.

Furthermore, this flexibility comes in handy in combat as players can assume multiple roles in squad matches. In a shootout, they can use the speed boost to rush opponents with ease or heal while under fire.

When paired with Rockie, DJ Alok's ability becomes even stronger. The cooldown time is reduced, which directly increases the odds of success in combat. When Rockie's ability, Stay Chill, is maxed out, DJ Alok's ability cools down in approximately 38 seconds.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

