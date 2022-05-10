5 common mistakes Free Fire players make in Clash Squad mode (May 2022)

The Clash Squad mode in Free Fire is the ultimate test of skill for players. They have to work together and coordinate to win each round of the match. The more rounds they win, the higher the odds of taking home the final prize.

However, as easy as it may sound, even winning a single round is harder than it seems. While lack of skill plays a major role, there are other mistakes that contribute to their failure.

Note: Sportskeeda does not encourage Indian players to play Free Fire since it is banned in the country. They can opt for the MAX version instead.

These five mistakes should be avoided in Free Fire Squad Clash matches

5) Trying to rush solo

Clash Squad is a team-based match. It's important to note that without a good team, winning is impossible. Yet, many players try to assume the role of Rambo and rush solo towards an enemy squad.

In a cinematic universe, the solo player is likely to come out on top. In this reality, however, the enemy team gets a free kill. This gives them an edge in combat as well as numerical superiority.

4) Not having any support character

Supporting characters play a vital role in combat. Their abilities improve the overall efficiency of the squad and help keep teammates alive in battle. However, for some unknown reason, many teams go head first into a Free Fire Clash Squad match without a supporting character.

3) Rushing the enemy when they have high ground advantage

Rush attacks are very useful for pushing the enemy out of cover or killing them outright. However, not all situations warrant rush attacks. For instance, if the enemy has high ground, rushing them will be a fool's errand.

Thanks to good cover and superior shooting angles, players will be unable to maintain momentum and will be stopped in their tracks. Once pinned down, the enemy team can chip away at players until all have been eliminated.

2) Buying wrong weapons

While Clash Squad mode is primarily a team-based game, individual choices matter as well. Often at times, players tend to buy weapons that are ill-suited for the task at hand.

Without the necessary firepower, they are unable to provide combat support. This directly affects the team's prowess in battle and they begin to struggle to maintain a foothold during the match.

1) Not functioning as a team

Individual talent in a squad match is well appreciated. However, if players fail to function as a team, no amount of skill will be enough to compensate for coordination and communication.

Players will often find themselves on the losing side of every match despite being able to hold their own. This problem only gets worse as players rank up throughout the season.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

