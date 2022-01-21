5 best Free Fire pets for tactical advantages in January 2022

Pets and characters with unique abilities set Free Fire apart from other Battle Royale titles on the mobile gaming platform. Pets in the game can be combined with characters to yield better results in Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches.

Some of the pets are very helpful when it comes to helping players tactically. This list will help players make the right decisions regarding Free Fire pets with tactical advantages.

Free Fire pets with tactical advantages (January 2022)

1) Beaston

Beaston's Helping Hand ability (Image via Garena)

Beaston helps players by increasing the throwing distance of various grenades and flashbangs by 10% at the first level. At the ultimate level, the percentage increases by 30. Beaston’s ability, "Helping Hand," allows players to remain at a safer distance while taking on their opponents.

2) Falco

Falco's Skyline Spree ability (Image via Garena)

Many players look forward to landing quickly on the map to arm themselves and get the best loot. Falco’s "Skyline Spree" helps them achieve that by increasing the gliding speed by 15% and diving speed by 25% at the base level. The gliding and diving speeds are boosted by 45% and 50% at the final level, respectively.

3) Mr. Waggor

Mr. Waggor's Smooth Gloo ability (Image via Garena)

Waggor’s ability, "Smooth Gloo," gives immense tactical support. The pet provides a gloo wall grenade every 120 seconds at the minimum level. At the maximum level, if the player has less than two gloo wall grenades, the pet’s ability provides them with one every 100 seconds.

4) Rockie

Rockie's Stay Chill ability (Image via Garena)

Rockie is the best pet for players fond of using characters with high cooldown times. The pet successfully reduces the cooldown time by 6% at the initial level and 15% at the final level with its ability called "Stay Chill." Xayne, Wukong, Chrono, and Skyler are a few of the best combinations.

5) Yeti

Yeti's Frost Fortress ability (Image via Garena)

Yeti is the Free Fire pet with a cooldown time like the characters. The pet’s ability, "Frost Fortress," can reduce 15% damage from explosives at the first level, which is then boosted to 30%. The cooldown time is gradually reduced from 150 seconds to 90 seconds.

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked and reflects the writer's personal views.

