5 best Free Fire pets for survival and strategic advantage

Players often see pets in Garena Free Fire as collectibles, but they are much more than that as they offer tactical support to the users. Gamers can use different pets to fulfill various roles, be it providing an HP recovery, increasing EP, or enhancing any other capability.

Pet skills' requirements also depend on the players' strategic gameplay. Hence, the users seeking support should go for their desired pet ability. However, some abilities are weaker than others, so users should make the purchase wisely.

Pets for strategic advantage and survival in Free Fire

1) Shiba

Skill: Mushroom Sense - Marks mushrooms on the mini-map (30 seconds) for users every 180 seconds.

Level-ups

Skill Level 1 (Pet Level 1) - 180 seconds

Skill Level 2 (Pet Level 5) - 150 seconds

Skill Level 3 (Pet Level 7) - 120 seconds

Mushrooms are crucial for users looking to get a power-up in terms of their health. One can consume a mushroom to gain EP, which will convert into HP as players receive some damage.

2) Beaston

Skill: Helping Hand - Enhances the throwing distance for throwables like grenades, flashbangs, smoke, and gloo walls by 10%.

Level-ups

Skill Level 1 (Pet Level 1) - 10%

Skill Level 2 (Pet Level 5) - 20%

Skill Level 3 (Pet Level 7) - 30%

An increase in throwing capability is an excellent power-up to have, especially during endzone fights or dealing damage to farther enemies. Players can enhance their range of deploying gloo walls and smoke to deceive and survive the opponents, which is another merit of Beaston in Free Fire.

3) Falco

Skill: Skyline Spree - Increases the gliding and diving speeds by 15% and 25%, respectively.

Level-ups

Skill Level 1 (Pet Level 1) - 15% (gliding speed) and 25% (diving speed)

Skill Level 2 (Pet Level 5) - 30% (gliding speed) and 37% (diving speed)

Skill Level 3 (Pet Level 7) - 45% (gliding speed) and 50% (diving speed)

Gliding and diving speeds are more crucial than they appear, as players can benefit from an early landing. One can get more kills, better loot, camp, and survive after landing earlier than opponents in Free Fire.

4) Spirit Fox

Skill: Well Fed - Restores an extra four HP (health/hit points) whenever players use a Med Kit.

Level-ups

Skill Level 1 (Pet Level 1) - 4 HP

Skill Level 2 (Pet Level 5) - 7 HP

Skill Level 3 (Pet Level 7) - 10 HP

In a Free Fire match, even a smaller amount of HP is crucial as it can become a difference between a loot box and a victory. Hence, the focus should be on maintaining or enhancing the HP for survival during a match.

5) Robo

Skill: Wall Enforcement - Helps provide an additional layer of 60 HP to the gloo wall.

Level-ups

Skill Level 1 (Pet Level 1) - 60 HP

Skill Level 2 (Pet Level 5) - 80 HP

Skill Level 3 (Pet Level 7) - 100 HP

The purpose of the gloo wall is to protect from enemy fire while players heal or escape. An additional layer of protection to the gloo wall can prove to be vital during close-range fights when enemies are overpowering the players. Moreover, the extra layer also helps during endzone fights in a Free Fire match.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu