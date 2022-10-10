5 best Free Fire pets to use in October 2022 (MAX version)

Similar to characters, pets also have a significant role in Free Fire MAX and form a core constituent of the gameplay. They do not just accompany players on the battlefield; they also provide additional skills that assist in beating opponents.

Given the importance of these creatures, Garena releases a new pet with every patch, the most recent being Fang. This takes the total tally to 24, providing a wide choice to the players. However, this diversity has also become one of the reasons for confusion among users.

To make things easy, here is a list of the best pets to use in Free Fire MAX in October 2022.

Note: The choice of pets is entirely subjective, and the list below reflects the writer's opinion.

Mr Waggor and four other best pets in Free Fire MAX

5) Falco

Falco will help to land quickly (Image via Garena)

Falco's Skyline Spree increases the gliding speed upon skydiving and the diving speed after the parachute opens by 15% and 25%, respectively. These buffs are also applicable to the entire team. Further, at the highest level, these stand at 45% and 50%.

Possessing a Falco while in the battle royale mode is essential. It enables gamers to land quickly and consequently get the loot, which can often make a difference in hot drops.

4) Hoot

Hoot increases duration of scanning item or skill (Image via Garena)

Hoot's Far-Sightedness deals with scanning items and skills. When the pet's ability is equipped, gamers will benefit from an additional range of 10m and scan duration increases by a second. The results are also shared with the teammates. In comparison, the range remains the same at the highest level, while the duration of such skills or items increases by two and a half seconds.

This ability can help individuals with reconnaissance in the Free Fire MAX battle royale mode. The added duration and range of such abilities can provide information that can be conveniently used to their advantage.

3) Beaston

Beaston helps with usage of utility items (Image via Garena)

The primary benefit of Beaston's Helping Hand concerns the usage of utility items. The range of Grenades, Gloo Walls, Flashbangs, and Smoke Grenades increase by 10% at the initial level. After upgrading the pet's ability to level three, the throwing distance of utility items is increased by 30%.

The increased throwing distance helps users, especially at higher levels. This can place Gloo Walls even further, helping gamers to transverse through the open area. Additionally, it also helps in eliminating opponents with grenades at a length.

2) Rockie

Rockie reduces the cooldown time (Image via Garena)

Rockie's Stay Chill in Free Fire MAX is beneficial for the players utilizing their active abilities. Initially, it decreases the cooldown time of the equipped active skill by 6%. Furthermore, at level three, the cooldown time decreases by 15%.

The reduced cooldown time of the active abilities enables gamers to use them without much delay. This has become increasingly important for characters with long cooldown times, such as Chrono. Saving a few seconds can be the difference between victory and defeat.

1) Mr Waggor

Mr Waggor provides Gloo Wall grenades (Image via Garena)

Mr Waggor comes equipped with Smooth Gloo ability in Free Fire MAX and helps users with Gloo Wall. When players don't have grenades, this pet can produce one every 120 seconds. Once the pet reaches its maximum level, the caveat changes to less than two and the duration to produce one Gloo Wall comes down to 100 seconds.

Gloo Walls are an inseparable part of the Free Fire gameplay experience. This utility item is widely used to get immediate cover in ambush situations. The option to produce these grenades every few minutes is a great skill to possess.

