5 best Free Fire pets for Xayne in February 2022

After the Free Fire OB32 update, Xayne received a buff and turned into a great choice for a character with an active ability. Upon activation, her Xtreme Encounter ability grants players 80 extra health for a limited time, and they also deal 80% boosted damage to Gloo Walls and shields. It lasts for 15 seconds and is followed by a 150 second cooldown.

Pets in Free Fire have unique skills as well, and players who use Xayne will be interested in the best options available.

Note: The overall preference of pets varies from user to user, and the ones listed below represent the writer’s personal opinion.

Top 5 pets that players are recommended to pair with Xayne in Free Fire

5) Night Panther

Night Panther (Image via Garena)

Skill: Weight Training

Weight Training is the name of Night Panther’s unique skill in the game. It is suitable for the Battle Royale mode and raises the inventory space by 15, allowing users to carry more ammunition or supplies.

Upon reaching the highest level, the pet’s skill raises the inventory space by a total of 45.

4) Falco

Skill: Skyline Spree

Falco’s ability improves the gliding speed upon skydive by 15%, and it also raises the diving speed after the parachute opens by 25%.

Both effects increase by 45% and 50% at their maximum levels, making it easier for players to land quickly. Additionally, the Skyline Spree skill applies to the entire team. However, gamers should avoid this pet in Clash Squad.

3) Detective Panda

Detective Panda (Image via Garena)

Skill: Panda’s Blessings

Detective Panda is excellent for aggressive players. Individuals receive four health points with every kill, and the number rises to 10 when individuals get the pet to the maximum level. The extra health received could be helpful on the battlefield.

2) Dreki

Skill: Dragon Glare

Dreki’s Dragon Glare helps users spot one opponent who is using a Med Kit within a 10m range for a duration of three seconds. This could help them plan their next move.

Upon reaching the peak level, they will be able to locate three adversaries utilizing a Med Kit in a 30m range for 5 seconds.

1) Rockie

Skill: Stay Chill

Rockie is the best option for gamers to pair alongside Xayne in Free Fire because the Stay Chill skill leads to a reduction in the overall cooldown time. The reduction is by 6% at the base level, and goes to 15% at the highest level.

As a result, players will be able to use the Xtreme Encounter skill at shorter intervals.

Edited by Siddharth Satish